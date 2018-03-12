'Punish a Muslim' day celebrated in Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Yemen...

And although I said it was celebrated yesterday, in the Islamic Middle East, really, every day is "Punish a Muslim Day." It's the kind of holiday Islamists celebrate every day of the week.

"Punish a Muslim Day," where people are urged to attack and kill Muslims, was celebrated yesterday in Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Yemen, and other countries with devout Islamic populations. The victims were mostly (though not always) Muslims, and the perpetrators were also mostly (though not always) Muslims as well. Muslims so regularly kill other Muslims in these countries that most days it doesn't make the news unless the body count is sufficiently high or if someone has found an innovative way to kill.

PAMD is in the news because someone is now trying to spread the "holiday" to Great Britain.

The anonymous letters arrived this weekend in plain white envelopes with second-class stamps, and were sent to people in at least six communities in England. The message said that April 3 would be "Punish a Muslim Day," and that points would be awarded for acts of violence: 25 points for pulling off a woman's head scarf, 500 points for murdering a Muslim and 1,000 for bombing a mosque. Riaz Ahmed, a Liberal Democrat councilor in Bradford, in West Yorkshire County, told The Mirror on Saturday that he had received one of the letters at his business address.

The question, of course, is who is sending these letters. But given that most revelers of PAMD in the Middle East are Muslim, one has to wonder if the people attempting to spread this custom to Great Britain are Muslim as well.

If you look at hate crimes against Muslims in the West, a large number are committed by Muslims themselves.

In late August, Indiana State University professor Azhar Hussain received one year's probation for fabricating anti-Muslim threats and an assault. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of obstruction for justice and harassment after lying to cops this spring about being attacked and sending anti-Muslim hate mails to the school. "Based upon the investigation, it is our belief that Hussain was trying to gain sympathy by becoming a victim of anti-Muslim threats, which he had created himself," the campus police chief concluded. In June, a small fire at a Des Moines, Iowa, mosque generated national headlines – until a young Muslim woman was arrested for starting it. "Security cameras in the mosque showed a woman, later identified as Aisha Ismail, 22, pouring lighter fluid on the carpet and then starting the fire," police reported. In Houston, a "suspicious" fire at a Houston mosque in 2015 turned out to have been set by one of the center's own worshipers who prayed there five times a day for five years. That same year, New Yorker Kashif Parvaiz was convicted of murdering his wife in front of his child after police debunked his cover story of being attacked by a group of bigots who called the family "terrorists."

It's very concerning that Muslims are committing hate crimes against Muslims. You have to wonder who is sending those letters in Britain. If it is a Muslim, would Muslims be safer if they moved to another part of Britain without Muslims? But then, if they moved to the new place in sufficient number, they would be surrounded by their fellow Muslims again! What if each of them moved somewhere different without telling his fellow Muslims where he was going?

You think I am joking, and I am, but herein lies a real point: for all the supposed "Islamophobia," Muslims are a thousand times safer in Britain and other non-Muslim countries than they are in their homeland, and most of the danger is not to Muslims, but from Muslims, especially the most radical ones.

But don't expect that level of analysis from newspapers, who are only all too happy to label their favorites as victims while ignoring their predatory acts.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.