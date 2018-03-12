Delusional Dems proposing tax hike as a way to win the midterms

Check out this press release from Senate Democrats if you don't believe me. Or, if you have the time, download the 30-some-page detailed PDF .

Believe it or not, Democrats are proposing tax hikes as means of winning more seats in the forthcoming midterms. Is it too soon to put them on suicide watch?

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media are not paying a lot of attention to this, for they must realize that it is political poison. They'd rather focus on Stormy Daniels, as if the Democrats had not once and for all – during the Bill Clinton impeachment – committed to the proposition that sexual misconduct is purely private.

As the ramifications of the tax cut are hitting people's paychecks, job opportunities, and IRAs, the early media demonization of the tax cut play is fading from memory, and the bill now has majority support, and that trend will continue. Yet. they persist in their delusion.

The Hill reports:

Senate Democrats said they will promote their plan as they campaign ahead of this year's midterm elections. "This will be a major thing we will talk about," Schumer said. "And the contrast between tax cuts for the wealthiest people as opposed to middle-class jobs is one we will forcefully advocate in the fall."

Mitch McConnell has a better grasp on reality. From the Wall Street Journal:

"Repeal all these bonuses, pay raises, new jobs, and new investments? Talk about a nonstarter," he said on the Senate floor Wednesday. The White House also dismissed the Democrats' plan. "Only tone-deaf Democrats could think the proper response to the booming Trump economy, higher wages and hard-working Americans keeping more of their own money is to reverse the policies that got us here," deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

One of the pillars of the Dems' plan is to restore the deductibility of state and local taxes, a move that "delivers 88% of the benefits to upper-income families and subsidizes rich states at the expense of poor ones." Democrats already dominate the states and congressional districts with large numbers of these taxpayers, so it is hard to see how it adds to their voting base. But it does expose them to charges of hypocrisy on their pose as champions of the common men and women of the country.

Yet they persist in the belief that tax cuts are unpopular, simply because the media did a good job of selling the false charge that the tax cuts would screw over the majority of taxpayers. When ex-President Obama was quoted saying, "You know, I actually believe my own b-------," he seems to have trapped the Senate Democrats into advocating a policy that is political suicide: running on a platform of hiking taxes and killing the boom that is enriching just about everyone.