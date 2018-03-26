Is there a 'blue wave' out there?

In a week, we've seen two polls that tell me that the "blue wave" may not be much of a wave at all. I understand that this is March and the election is in November. However, shouldn't we be seeing different numbers if a wave was forming out there? The Democratic edge in the new generic vote, is 5 according to Fox. The number is actually similar to the last four polls that have it between 3 and 6. I hear that you have to be over 10 to make it a wave. We will wait for the next round of polls.

A second NBC poll is rather interesting: 58 percent say that gun ownership increases safety! The poll about gun ownership is rather amazing given the one-sided, in the tank coverage from so much of the media. In fact, I hope that you weren't stuck in an airport Saturday and had to watch CNN's wall to wall reports about "the kids" marching around the country. Another interesting point from this poll is this: 89% of Republicans and 65% of independents believe that gun ownership increases safety. That's a lot of "indies," as my political consultant friend likes to say! What does this have to do with the midterms? Well, you can't make predictions in March, but I can say this: the Democrats will soon throw the anti-gun kids under the bus and focus on winning back the House, particualrly as regards all of those rural districts. It won't be long before Democrats embrace candidates like pro-gun Connor Lamb of PA-18 and tell those kids "mission accomplished" and get back to class. The "kids" will be heartbroken when the Democrats won't answer their texts this coming summer.