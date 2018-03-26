Should people with significant distress in their lives serve in the military?

b. Personality, conduct, or behavior disorders where it is evident by history, interview, or psychological testing that the degree of immaturity, instability, personality inadequacy, impulsiveness, or dependency will seriously interfere with adjustment in the Army as demonstrated by repeated inability to maintain reasonable adjustment in school, with employers and fellow workers, and with other social groups.

a. Personality, conduct, or behavior disorders as evidenced by frequent encounters with law enforcement agencies, antisocial attitudes or behavior, which, while not sufficient cause for administrative rejection, are tangible evidence of impaired capacity to adapt to military service.

People with gender dysphoria may often experience significant distress and/or problems functioning associated with this conflict between the way they feel and think of themselves (referred to as experienced or expressed gender) and their physical or assigned gender.

People with gender dysphoria may often experience significant distress and/or problems functioning associated with this conflict between the way they feel and think of themselves (referred to as experienced or expressed gender) and their physical or assigned gender.

People with gender dysphoria may often experience significant distress and/or problems functioning associated with this conflict between the way they feel and think of themselves (referred to as experienced or expressed gender) and their physical or assigned gender.

President Trump is saying that transsexuals can only serve in the military under limited circumstances and journalists, politicians and others are having a collective cow, whining about how prejudiced he is.

President Trump is saying that transsexuals can only serve in the military under limited circumstances and journalists, politicians and others are having a collective cow, whining about how prejudiced he is.

President Trump is saying that transsexuals can only serve in the military under limited circumstances and journalists, politicians and others are having a collective cow, whining about how prejudiced he is.

c. Other behavior disorders including but not limited to conditions such as authenticated evidence of functional enuresis or encopresis, sleepwalking, or eating disorders that are habitual or persistent occurring beyond age 12, or stammering of such a degree that the individual is normally unable to express himself or herself clearly or to repeat commands. d. Specific academic skills defects, chronic history of academic skills or perceptual defects, secondary to organic or functional mental disorders that interfere with work or school after age 12. Current use of medication to improve or maintain academic skills. e. Suicide, history of attempted or suicidal behavior.

Maybe journalists and politicians who are ripping into Trump should read the following one before they rip Trump:

PSYCHOSEXUAL CONDITIONS The causes for rejection for appointment, enlistment, and induction are transsexualism, exhibitionism, transvestitism, voyeurism, and other paraphilias.

From above, suicide and suicidal behavior are cause for denial into the military and the suicide rate of transgender people is almost ten times higher than the rest of the population:

Suicide attempts are alarmingly common among transgender individuals such as Lampe; 41% try to kill themselves at some point in their lives, compared with 4.6% of the general public. The numbers come from a study by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Williams Institute,

Transsexuals make up only around three tenths of a percent of the population, yet by definition have distress and a very high suicide rate. Is it wise or necessary to subject them to the obvious stress of the military?

It is absolutely disgusting and astonishing how one-sided the reporting is. The media were collective cheerleaders for President Obama no matter what he did and they trash Trump no matter what he does.

Obama was president for eight years and had complete control of Congress in 2009 and 2010, yet passed no immigration laws. Instead, he unilaterally, dictatorially and unconstitutionally implemented his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), ignored existing immigration laws, allowed sanctuary cities and states, and of course. the media and Democrats blame Trump for not fixing DACA and immigration yet.

Obama and the Democrats essentially did nothing to make schools safer in eight years, didn't even ban bump stocks and any shooting is blamed on NRA and the Republicans even though I believe no mass shootings were by NRA members.

For 230 years, we had freedom of choice on health care and life expectancy was increasing rapidly and Obama and the Democrats chose to destroy the existing system and take away choice. As a result, private competition has been reduced substantially and costs have skyrocketed. Yet the media and Democrats say it is Trump's and the Republicans' fault.

For as long as anyone can remember, boys and girls sensibly used restrooms and locker rooms to match their body parts until Obama decided he knew better and threatened to cut off funds if students, who were not actual members of the opposite sex, felt like they were members of the opposite sex, yet couldn't use facilities of their choice. Obama and supporters of this policy cared little about other students' rights. Trump sensibly reversed this decision, and he was called prejudiced.

And for almost 240 years the military functioned very well without transsexuals until Obama came along. President Trump reversed this decision and the reporting made it look like he was absolutely ignorant and irrational.

Since there are hundreds of afflictions and diseases that prevent people from joining the military, why are the protests focused on transsexuals who are described as distressed and who already have high suicide rates? It makes no sense from any point of view.