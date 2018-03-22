Is Joe Biden running his mouth again, or just running?

So now he’d like you to know he’s Mister Tough Guy, Joe the fighter, or something.

Up until now, Joe Biden has always been something of a sissy, a lickspittle, a sap, desperate to be liked and slavering to be respected. Remember how he reportedly begging President Obama to stop belittling him in front of other cabinet members? Or that the only reason he gave up his lifelong dream to run for president in 2016 was that President Obama talked him out of it and he went along like a sheep? The tales of his being a wacky sidekick to Obama were “ basically true ,” he admitted in public. His long, bumbling record of gaffes could be lined up and would extend to Mars.

Stepping well outside the dignity of his old office of vice president, he now vows to assault President Trump.

Here’s what he said, according to the New York Post:

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden told students at the University of Miami on Tuesday, ABC News reported. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'” “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden continued. “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Oh, gawd.

Obviously, the clown is running for office and he’s put a new hat on, playing himself as a parody of President Trump, who is known for his pugnaciousness. In this case, it's particularly ridiculous, because as he attempts to climb aboard the #MeToo bandwagon, his weird statements and on-camera gropings of women are pretty well known.

Trump of course didn’t let it go unnoticed, and gave an impressive smackdown:

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump, 71, tweeted at 6:20 a.m. “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” the combative president added.

Normally, this would be beneath the dignity of the office of president, but in the case of Biden, an exception can be made.

What kind of fool gets his rocks off by threatening to beat up the president of the United States on the one hand and clucks and harrumphs about the lack of civility in politics on the other? Or who touts himself as smart, and then solves his problems with his fists? Except that he doesn't use his fists, he just talks about using his fists?

Only Joe Biden can pull off that kind of idiocy. Obviously, he’s running for president, and the Democrats are so bereft of leaders, he's actually leading. He’s watched President Trump win office against a dozen rivals in his own party and then against the big-dollar Hillary Clinton machine, and has decided that that’s his ticket, fighting as a farcical imitation of Trump, even at his advanced age. After saying 'no' to the White House to make Obama happy, he still chomps at the leash to have another go, and the message he's gotten is that he must do it unconventionally. So expect more of this from the dolt. It’s pathetic in someone who should be focused on being a dignified old gentleman in his retirement. But Joe never caught the hang of dignity. Plugs in hair and Chiclet teeth out front, he was too busy pleasing people in his party, saying what he thought they wanted said, and making a clown of himself. Now that the tenor and timbre of the Democrats has gone rock bottom into anti-Trump insanity, Biden looks more pathetic than ever.