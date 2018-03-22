South African radical: White farmers should 'leave the keys' when they go

Predictably, this has set off a wave of violence against white South African farmers that has led to the death of one white every five days, according to Newsweek :

We've been covering the ongoing tragedy for white farmers in South Africa for more than a year, culminating in a law passed by the radical South African parliament that expropriates white farmland that's been in the same family for hundreds of years without compensation.

Activists say South African authorities are tacitly approving attacks on the country's white farmers, with one being murdered every five days, and the police turning a blind eye to the violence. The white nationalist lobbying group AfriForum says that when lawmakers passed a motion last month which could see land being seized from farmers without compensation, it sent a message that landowners could be attacked with impunity. It said there have been 109 recorded attacks so far in 2018 and 15 farm murders, meaning that this year, one white farmer has been killed every five days. In a statement, Ian Cameron, AfriForum's Head of Safety said: "Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas."

They may be "white nationalists," but that doesn't mean they should be slaughtered. But the radical black government claims it's a lie and that white farmers who are now fleeing to Australia should "leave the keys" to their houses and their tractors when they go.

News.com:

IF WHITE farmers want to flee for a "racist country" like Australia they should leave the keys to their houses and tractors behind, the head of South Africa's radical Marxist opposition party says. But Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who recently declared his party was "cutting the throat of whiteness", denied white farmers were being killed. "We don't know violence, we know negotiations," Malema told a packed Human Rights Day rally in Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday. "And we are very robust in our engagement sometimes. A racist country like Australia says: 'The white farmers are being killed in South Africa.' We are not killing them. Now Australia says: 'Malema, EFF want to kill white farmers, they must come to Australia.' "If they want to go, they must go. They must leave the keys to their tractors because we want to work the land, they must leave the keys to their houses because we want to stay in those houses. They must leave everything they did not come here with in South Africa and go to Australia."

It should be noted that violence in rural areas of South African has been endemic even before the expropriation law was passed. Not all of the violence is black on white. Many blacks have been murdered as well.

But what's happening there is reminiscent of what happened in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 1980, when the black majority took control and an orgy of black-on-white murders of white farmers drove the rest into exile.

The result? Zimbabwe is still trying to recover economically from that violent period.

But South Africa has a far more educated and skilled black middle class than Rhodesia had, and expectations are that while there will be some economic fallout if most whites leave the country, the country will not suffer the same ill effects.

Also, the white urban minority in South Africa is far more tolerant and determined – for the most part – to make its society work. More whites are likely to stay than remained in the mostly rural Rhodesia.

There has never been such a radical government that has taken power in South Africa. What was promised in the constitution about property rights is in the process of being trashed. If the murders continue and the government refuses to do anything about them, South Africa will become another economic basket case in Africa.

And the government will have only itself to blame.