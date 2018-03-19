Hilarious: Elizabeth Warren complaining about her own handiwork

Recall that when Warren designed the CFPB, she removed it from any accountability to Congress by funding it through the Federal Reserve System, this making it not dependent on Congressional appropriations. She also made the leadership – safely in the hands of her acolytes – self-perpetuating, meaning that the head could appoint his or her successor. She never anticipated a President Trump, and never thought that this chain would be broken , as it was last November.

If Elizabeth Warren had faked being the other kind of “Indian,” she might know something about karma. But instead, he is providing unintended hilarity by complaining about the independence of the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) that she designed as her masterwork, now that it no longer is in the hands of her acolytes.

I’ve written to @MickMulvaneyOMB 9 times in the past 3 months with 125 questions about his shady actions at the @CFPB . He has refused to answer more than 100 of them. That’s unacceptable for a public official – the American people deserve answers. https://t.co/hrS9yqaqb7

I’ve written to @MickMulvaneyOMB 9 times in the past 3 months with 125 questions about his shady actions at the @CFPB . He has refused to answer more than 100 of them. That’s unacceptable for a public official – the American people deserve answers. https://t.co/hrS9yqaqb7

Warren has taken to Twitter to complain . . . apparently forgetting her own role in the very lack of Congressional oversight she’s attacking.

Warren was instrumental in assuring that the CFPB operate without Congressional oversight and its director, unlike members of the Cabinet, do not serve at the pleasure of the president and can be removed only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

According to CBS News , President Trump is preparing to name Mulvaney the CFPB’s interim director. He will replace current director Richard Cordray, who is stepping down at the end of the month, possibly to to run for governor in Ohio. The official announcement could come “as soon as Friday.”

If Elizabeth Warren had faked being the other kind of “Indian,” she might know something about karma. But instead, he is providing unintended hilarity by complaining about the independence of the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) that she designed as her masterwork, now that it no longer is in the hands of her acolytes.

Recall that when Warren designed the CFPB, she removed it from any accountability to Congress by funding it through the Federal Reserve System, this making it not dependent on Congressional appropriations. She also made the leadership – safely in the hands of her acolytes – self-perpetuating, meaning that the head could appoint his or her successor. She never anticipated a President Trump, and never thought that this chain would be broken, as it was last November.

According to CBS News, President Trump is preparing to name Mulvaney the CFPB’s interim director. He will replace current director Richard Cordray, who is stepping down at the end of the month, possibly to to run for governor in Ohio. The official announcement could come “as soon as Friday.”

Trump bypassed the would-be interim director who was a Warren loyalist, and got his multi-talented OMB Director installed.

Fuzzy Slippers at Legal Insurrection captures the irony of what has followed:

Warren was instrumental in assuring that the CFPB operate without Congressional oversight and its director, unlike members of the Cabinet, do not serve at the pleasure of the president and can be removed only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Warren has taken to Twitter to complain . . . apparently forgetting her own role in the very lack of Congressional oversight she’s attacking.

I’ve written to @MickMulvaneyOMB 9 times in the past 3 months with 125 questions about his shady actions at the @CFPB. He has refused to answer more than 100 of them. That’s unacceptable for a public official – the American people deserve answers. https://t.co/hrS9yqaqb7 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2018

I’ve written to @MickMulvaneyOMB 9 times in the past 3 months with 125 questions about his shady actions at the @CFPB. He has refused to answer more than 100 of them. That’s unacceptable for a public official – the American people deserve answers. https://t.co/hrS9yqaqb7 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2018

Fauxcahontas outsmarted herself.