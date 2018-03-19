Gore: Global warming triggering 'flying rivers, rain bombs'

Al Gore will go down in the history of hysteria as a prime example of how to get rich without having any brains.

Former Vice President Al Gore is at it again. Gore is attempting to link extreme weather to man-made climate change, this time warning of “flying rivers” and “rain bombs.” But in a new book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change, Gore is accused of engaging in scientifically baseless “weather porn” for attempting to link every bad weather event to “global warming.

"Rain bombs"? Is that related to the Jews controlling the weather? And please, will someone post a video of a "flying river" on YouTube? That would be a sight to behold.

Dubai: Bizarre weather such as “flying rivers” and “rain bombs” are just some of the recent effects of climate change, warned former US vice-president Al Gore at the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai on Sunday. Gore, who is the founder and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, a non-profit establishment “devoted to solving the climate crisis”, told GESF delegates global weather is becoming “extreme” and “disruptive”, mainly because of global warming… He described flying or atmospheric rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapour over long distances, ending as heavy rain bombs over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the ‘river’ in the air having flown thousands of kilometres from an area in the Pacific Ocean. Gore also said climate change could make large parts of the Middle East uninhabitable, which would create “climate refugees”, who would clash with settled populations in cities.

Gore has gotten fabulously wealthy scaring the pants off of people and "rain bomb" sounds real frightening. Except it's nothing more than what's known as a "cloudburst" where concentrated pockets of rain can fall in a matter of hours.

If the "flying river" had flown in from the ocean, wouldn't it be raining fish and clams and such? I don't recall reading anything about that, but Gore has access to local reports from "experts" so who knows?

I like this description of some of Gore's "predictions":