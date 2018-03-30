Gun hysteria in schools: Spot the anti-social behavior

A middle school student in Sampson County was suspended over a doodle that showed stick figures holding guns and knives.

Magical thinking appears to have taken over the minds of school officials. The latest incident of a 13-year-old little boy in North Carolina suspended for drawing stick figures holding guns and knives confirms the tenuous grasp on reality of frightened teachers and administrators. WRAL-TV reports:

The incident happened several weeks ago at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School and the father of the 13-year-old boy said he can’t believe his son received a two-day suspension for what he calls a harmless picture. “I see a guy in a race car souped-up. I see a tower that he build. I see him holding his gun, he’s a deer hunter. I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle,” James Herring said. “[He’s] just expressing himself, nothing violent.” Herring said his son does have access to weapons that he uses for hunting, but they’re kept under lock and key. He said his son is not violent and wasn’t having any emotional issues when he made the drawings

Here are the images that frightened teachers and administrators:

The belief that these have any potential for harm is not exactly scientific. It belongs in the realm of hysteria.

If drawing pictures of guns in school is anti-social behavior, I thought that watching movies with guns in them is certainly anti-social behavior. Hmm, there was a movie about just such social engineering called A Clockwork Orange, wasn’t there?

I looked up “AFI’s 100 best movies.”

Several of those movies that don’t have a gun fired in them are fantasy movies like the Wizard Of Oz or Snow White And the Seven Dwarfs or Lord Of The Rings. Others are comedies like Sullivan’s Travels and Duck Soup and Bringing Up Baby and Tootsie. Others, like Spartacus, and Ben Hur take place before the invention of guns.

So, the ratio of great movies we shouldn’t be able to watch any more if we’re a compassionate and woke society to those that we can watch that could have had guns in them is very high indeed.

First they came for drawings of guns by eight-year-old boys.

I said nothing because I wasn’t an eight-year-old boy.

Then they came for video games for eighteen-year-old boys.

I said nothing because I wasn’t an eighteen-year-old boy.

Then they came for High Noon.

And, it was too late to stop them.

2. Casablanca

3 The Godfather

4 Gone With the Wind

5. Lawrence of Arabia

8. On The Waterfront

9. Schindler’s List

12. Sunset Blvd.

13. The Bridge On The River Kwai

14. Some Like It Hot

15. Star Wars

16. The African Queen

17. Psycho

18. Chinatown

23. The Maltese Falcon

27. Bonnie and Clyde

28. Apocalypse Now

30. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

32. The Godfather Part II

33. High Noon

34. To Kill A Mockingbird

38. Double Indemnity

39. Doctor Zhivago

40 North By Northwest

42. Rear Window

43. King Kong

44. Birth Of A Nation

47. Taxi Driver

48. Jaws

50. Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

54. All Quiet On The Western Front

57. The Third Man

60. Raiders Of The Lost Ark

63. Stagecoach

67. The Manchurian Candidate

69. Shane

70. The French Connection

71. Forest Gump

72. Dances With Wolves

79. The Deer Hunter

80. The Wild Bunch

83. Platoon

84. Fargo

88. Easy Rider

89. Patton

94. Goodfellas

95. Pulp Fiction

96. The Searchers

98. Unforgiven

