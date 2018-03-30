Gun hysteria in schools: Spot the anti-social behavior
Magical thinking appears to have taken over the minds of school officials. The latest incident of a 13-year-old little boy in North Carolina suspended for drawing stick figures holding guns and knives confirms the tenuous grasp on reality of frightened teachers and administrators. WRAL-TV reports:
A middle school student in Sampson County was suspended over a doodle that showed stick figures holding guns and knives.
The incident happened several weeks ago at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School and the father of the 13-year-old boy said he can’t believe his son received a two-day suspension for what he calls a harmless picture.
“I see a guy in a race car souped-up. I see a tower that he build. I see him holding his gun, he’s a deer hunter. I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle,” James Herring said. “[He’s] just expressing himself, nothing violent.”
Herring said his son does have access to weapons that he uses for hunting, but they’re kept under lock and key. He said his son is not violent and wasn’t having any emotional issues when he made the drawings
Here are the images that frightened teachers and administrators:
The belief that these have any potential for harm is not exactly scientific. It belongs in the realm of hysteria.
If drawing pictures of guns in school is anti-social behavior, I thought that watching movies with guns in them is certainly anti-social behavior. Hmm, there was a movie about just such social engineering called A Clockwork Orange, wasn’t there?
I looked up “AFI’s 100 best movies.”
Several of those movies that don’t have a gun fired in them are fantasy movies like the Wizard Of Oz or Snow White And the Seven Dwarfs or Lord Of The Rings. Others are comedies like Sullivan’s Travels and Duck Soup and Bringing Up Baby and Tootsie. Others, like Spartacus, and Ben Hur take place before the invention of guns.
So, the ratio of great movies we shouldn’t be able to watch any more if we’re a compassionate and woke society to those that we can watch that could have had guns in them is very high indeed.
First they came for drawings of guns by eight-year-old boys.
I said nothing because I wasn’t an eight-year-old boy.
Then they came for video games for eighteen-year-old boys.
I said nothing because I wasn’t an eighteen-year-old boy.
Then they came for High Noon.
And, it was too late to stop them.
2. Casablanca
3 The Godfather
4 Gone With the Wind
5. Lawrence of Arabia
8. On The Waterfront
9. Schindler’s List
12. Sunset Blvd.
13. The Bridge On The River Kwai
14. Some Like It Hot
15. Star Wars
16. The African Queen
17. Psycho
18. Chinatown
23. The Maltese Falcon
27. Bonnie and Clyde
28. Apocalypse Now
30. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
32. The Godfather Part II
33. High Noon
34. To Kill A Mockingbird
38. Double Indemnity
39. Doctor Zhivago
40 North By Northwest
42. Rear Window
43. King Kong
44. Birth Of A Nation
47. Taxi Driver
48. Jaws
50. Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
54. All Quiet On The Western Front
57. The Third Man
60. Raiders Of The Lost Ark
63. Stagecoach
67. The Manchurian Candidate
69. Shane
70. The French Connection
71. Forest Gump
72. Dances With Wolves
79. The Deer Hunter
80. The Wild Bunch
83. Platoon
84. Fargo
88. Easy Rider
89. Patton
94. Goodfellas
95. Pulp Fiction
96. The Searchers
98. Unforgiven
Justinian is the pen name of an attorney in Connecticut
