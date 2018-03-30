It's Over. America Remains Ours

It needn't mean accepting that you were wrong. Or that you didn't "deserve" to win. No, just that you didn't. You lost. The game's over. It is time to move on. To be quiet. To go home.

There comes a time when one must realize and accept that one's argument lost. This is something that every adult experiences.

I can't think that any objective viewer cannot help but see that we here in America have reached such a time. That the big "argument" that has been going on -- the one about the underlying worth of our nation and the value of the principles upon which it was built -- has been publicly won. And that in the nation's favor.

Yes, you can still think that we, the winners of that debate, were wrong, but the fight is in fact over. Now all that's left is either acceptance of that fact or denial and self-pity.

In a real sense, that argument was won a year ago last November. The other side in that election was simply the remnants of left-wing power trying to hold on to the same, with old, stale ideas and jaded, empty promises.

But the losing side on that clear November night a year past didn't, couldn't, wouldn't accept it. They were certain that they were somehow right -- that they had been all along -- and that all that was needed was a bit of time and some loud, coordinated, voices of "reason" -- and then the nation as a whole would see and follow and be thankful.

Uh uh. 'Twas not to be.

This past week or so has put the kibosh on all that. The Stormy Daniel debacle on CBS's “60 Minutes,” the news out of Korea (how funny -- yes, and revealing -- to see those two things set side-by-side as if they were equals), the restoration of the bull market on Wall Street, and now the “Roseanne” show revival and its 18-million-plus viewers.

You, Dear Coasties, lost.

You in editorial position at the NY Times and the WaPo, you lost.

You Hollywood types -- despite all your self-assurances (to say nothing of your self-congratulations) and despite your pretty faces and lovely gowns, you lost.

You in the newsrooms, with your deep, serious, sonorous, voices, you lost.

We the people listened. We were unimpressed.

Your machinations of power, your lies, your corruption and attempts at control. They all failed.

You may still believe in yourselves -- in your supposed cause (whatever that may be) -- but no one else does. In fact, we are no longer even really listening. Well, except for a chuckle.

Trump not only won on election night, but he was won again and again ever since.

You can deny it. But you cannot any longer even pretend to be winning.

It's over.

Go home.

Be quiet.

America remains ours.