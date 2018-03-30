Contras growing in California

There is a "contra" or "counter resistance" movement in California over sanctuary cities. The latest to join the contras is Orange County, near Los Angeles. This is from Fox :

Back in the 1980s, we heard about the "contras" of Nicaragua, or rebels fighting the leftist government. For some of us Cubans, "contras" was also a reference to "contra revolucionarios" or what they used call us in Cuba – i.e., opposition to the state.

Officials in California's Orange County voted Tuesday to join a lawsuit from the Trump administration fighting the state's "sanctuary city" laws, hours after the county sheriff's department anounced its own methods of pushing back against the legislation aimed at protecting illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra would not rule out taking action of his own against officials who fight the laws, including the sheriff. "State law is state law. It’s my job to enforce state law and I will do so. We want to make sure that every jurisdiction, including Orange County, understands what state law requires of the people and the subdivisions of the state of California," Becerra said at a news conference. When asked if that meant an arrest or lawsuit against the sheriff, Becerra responded, "I think I just answered that."

Let me add this:

First, this is so refreshing, especially for so many of us who were starting to think that California was lost to the left.

Second, wouldn't it be nice if A.G. Sessions warned A.G. Becerra not to arrest someone for respecting federal law? A.G. Sessions should warn A.G. Becerra that he will arrest him for promoting the violation of federal law.

Beyond left and right, California is imploding, from homelessness to cracking infrastructure to a bullet train that will never get to its destination to a public pension crisis around the corner. At some point, one has to think California's Democrats will realize that they are not being well served by the people they voted for.

Most of all, California is waking up, and that's wonderful.

