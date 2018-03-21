Fox analyst Ralph Peters quits; cites network as 'propaganda machine'

Long time Fox News analyst Ralph Peters, a retired colonel, resigned from his position as military analyst and excoriated the network for being a "propaganda machine."

"Four decades ago, I took an oath as a newly commissioned officer. I swore to 'support and defend the Constitution,' and that oath did not expire when I took off my uniform," Peters wrote in the letter sent to a handful of colleagues. "Today, I feel that Fox News is assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law, while fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers. Over my decade with Fox, I long was proud of the association. Now I am ashamed." In the letter, which was first reported on by BuzzFeed and confirmed by CNN, Peters said that he believed Fox News "degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices" to morphing into a "mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration." Peters cited the Fox News opinion hosts' relentless attacks on the FBI, Justice Department, intelligence agencies, and other branches of government. He said he believed Fox News was knowingly causing harm to the country in exchange for profit.

Not unexpectedly, Fox was unhappy:

Fox News responded to Peters' email in a statement Tuesday evening. "Ralph Peters is entitled to his opinion despite the fact that he's choosing to use it as a weapon in order to gain attention," the network said. "We are extremely proud of our top-rated primetime hosts and all of our opinion programing."

Col. Peters honorably served in the military for many years. And he was one of the best military analysts in the business, offering clear eyed and realistic views on Iran, especially.

But as a critic of TV news, he's an idiot.

The idea that Fox has changed over the years is ludicrous. It has always been a propaganda machine for Republicans, just as CNN and MSNBC have been propaganda machines for Democrats.

The difference has been that Fox has made less of an effort to hide their partisanship than CNN or CNBC. Lately, the other two networks have made it clearer whose side they are on and are relentless with their attacks on Trump. They, too are "assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law, while fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers."

That Peters doesn't see that or mention it classifies him as a moronic, naive tool.

There is no such thing as "non-partisan media" anymore. "Fair and balanced" or "all the news that's fit to print" are meaningless PR. You can't survive as a TV news network today without having a strong point of view that will attract partisan viewers.

In a way, we have gone back to the newspaper era in the 19th century. Back then, newspapers were proud of the point of view they espoused. If you picked up the Chicago Tribune, you knew you were getting the news from a Republican perspective. There was no such thing as a non-partisan press.

And that's the difference between then and now. Today, media touts its committment to the "truth," while claiming unbiased reporting. It's nonsense, of course, and most of us realize it. People have given up trying to determine the real, objective truth and simply watch or read whatever news conforms to their worldview.

This is what is "corrossive and unjustified" while threatening our freedom. Fox is just a cog in a media propaganda universe that tilts decidedly to the left.

To my mind, Peters only made himself look like a fool.