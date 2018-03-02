See Dick's virtue-signaling CEO cave to those who wish to dismantle our constitutional rights, starting with the 2nd Amendment.

See Dick's engage in a publicity stunt that does absolutely nothing to solve the problem of gun violence in schools (aka "gun-free zones").

See Dick's decide that it's okay to help prevent women and men between the ages of 18 and 21 from utilizing their constitutional right to defend themselves against assault, rape, murder, and domestic abuse.

See the list of other other corporations that are being Dick's, including Avis, Budget, Best Western, First National Bank of Omaha, and United Air.

See millions of law-abiding gun owners seek alternatives to these businesses as they're tired of being demonized by a bunch of cowardly Dick's.

Don't be a Dick's.

