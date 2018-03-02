'Personality disorders' and mass murder

Suzanne Venker points out that of CNN's list of the " 27 Deadliest Mass Shootings In U.S. History ," only one was raised by his biological father since childhood. The importance of a father is often overlooked.

Fatherlessness is a serious problem. America's boys have been under stress for decades. It's not toxic masculinity hurting them, it's the fact that when they come home there are no fathers there. Plain and simple. Add that to a bunch of horrible cultural trends telling them that everything bad is good (gang culture, drugs, misogyny, etc.), and we've got a serious problem on our hands.

Lack of good parenting is often related to personality disorders, which is a source of a lot of criminality of all kinds, including violent criminality.

You might say, well, the Las Vegas shooter had a father, but I remind you that his father was a serial con man and thief and spent some time in prison.

One element that is always pointed to by the misty-eyed do-gooder pity-party people is that these shooters were on medication and had mental troubles.

Well, bad people, evil people, vicious people do have emotional problems for a reason; they are sociopathic and selfish, with no conscience and one main priority: getting what they want. They are constantly in turmoil because they break the rules and think the rules don't apply to them. They use people or violate people because they have no respect for other people, and they use and abuse their families and friends as a matter of course and habit.

John Dale Dunn MD JD is an emergency physician and corrections medical officer for the Brown County Texas Jail.

