If The Deal Succeeds, Is Trump The Jewish Messiah?

It’s still too early to tell if the peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians of Gaza will bear fruit. Still, assuming it does, will Trump be viewed as the Jewish messiah, that is, not a divine savior but a human person who will unite the Jewish people and bring a new age of peace and justice?

For what seems like forever, the Arab world has been intent on wiping Israel and Jews off the face of the Earth. Jews in Arab lands have historically been heavily taxed, second-class citizens, discriminated against, attacked, deprived of their property and money, imprisoned, killed, and forced to journey to other lands to start over.

Image created using AI.

All for the crime of…being Jewish.

Since regaining a homeland, Israelis have been subject to countless terror attacks, indiscriminate bombings, and wars.

It’s hard for Jewish people to trust that this peace deal is the real thing, but could it be that the Arab world has finally tired of perpetuating a blood feud that leaves its people in squalor and breeds millions of children for the sole purpose of death? Could it be that Arab leadership finally envisions a better future for its people, even if the Jewish nation keeps a teeny swath of land 420 km long by 115 km wide?

After all, peace with Jordan and Egypt has been relatively successful and paved the way for the Abraham Accords, which, in turn, lit the way for Middle Eastern powerhouses like Saudi Arabia to entertain peace. I have long given up on peace, let alone a two-state solution. But maybe there really is the possibility of a peaceful future?

So, let’s say the hostages are returned, with fewer than half of them alive. I am praying that Evyatar David is included among the living. He is the barely clothed, emaciated young man who was filmed digging his own grave in the tunnels and whose picture the genius Greta Thunberg used as proof that Gazans were starving to death.

Not only did that video depict the utter depravity of the Gazans (not a single Palestinian prisoner looks like that), but Evyatar could have been any of our sons.

Assuming the exchange of hostages for prisoners is successful, the next (harder) step will be to disarm Hamas, and that is where things could break down. However, having come this far, I imagine the Arab lands that will absorb Hamas leadership have given them guarantees of support, which might be authentic or result in violence down the road. Time will tell.

But what happens to the generations of Palestinians who were raised with hate for Israelis and Jews, who were groomed to don a vest and blow themselves up as long as a few Jews die with them, and who are more comfortable with an AK-47 than riding a bike? Where does that hate and purpose go?

Many Nazis were embarrassed by what they did to the Jews. A few repented. Most of them, however, moved on with their lives in post-Nazi Germany, some to great fortune, but they still had a visceral hatred towards the Jews.

I’ve met some of them. Their grandchildren were appalled to find out their grandparents still believed that the Jews had all the money and were schemers trying to take over Germany by infiltrating it from the inside. They took jobs from Germans, homes from Germans, professorial positions at universities from Germans. They even married Germans (polluting the race). The Germans were justly reclaiming what was theirs.

For too many Germans, Hitler was right. He just messed up by not winning the war.

Does any of this sound familiar?

Now, most of this either went underground or was left to fester deep in the hearts and souls of Germans who grew up in Nazi Germany. Over time, however, under occupation by the US, UK, and France, and with the right leadership and strict laws, full bellies and prosperity pushed out the Nazi grooming of the past.

Will that happen to those brainwashed Palestinians? I don’t know. Much of the Arab world is a revenge culture. Anyone whose child, sibling, or parent was killed by an Israeli bullet, bomb, or collapsed building can justify revenge, jihad, or intifada at any point in time. That is sadly just a risk of living in that part of the world. Any tack away from that can only come from strong Arab leadership committed to peace—for it benefits their own citizens even more than it benefits Israelis and Jews.

What about the Israelis? Well, Judaism is steeped in forgiveness, teaching it, preaching it, and practicing it. In the last few decades, many Eastern European Jews moved to Germany. American Jews who refused to buy German cars now have a Mercedes or a BMW in their garage. Before October 7th, one of the elderly hostages released early on drove Palestinians to Israel for needed medical treatments.

Prosperity and time can assuage even the most heinous of crimes. World War II Japanese POW Louis Zamperini forgave the man who tortured him. Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s assassin.

Will full bellies and a peaceful night’s sleep without air raids, coupled with the promise of a future, be enough to quell the angered souls and warm the blackened hearts of millions of Palestinians taught to hate since the cradle?

And what of the massive worldwide protests calling Bibi Hitler and Jews Nazis, accusing them of genocide and starving out the entire Gazan population? Where will that anger and those resources be directed?

Maybe they’ll set their sights on Antifa-sponsored anti-ICE protests. Look out for Greta Thunberg in Portland or Chicago. If all else fails, there’s always climate change.

I wonder, though—and while I say this somewhat in jest, one cannot help but ask—could it be…that the Lord sent the Jewish People...the Jewish Messiah...in the form of a real estate tycoon? A laughable, lovable, sometimes impossible person who says everything thrice and talks with his hands? A guy who reveres golf as if it were the Mona Lisa of sports? A person who, if you stripped him of his wealth and fortune, would just be an average American guy with bad hair hiding under a baseball hat? A doer who talks to the people, listens to them, and actually addresses their concerns?

Trump has achieved peace in faraway lands that have known nothing but chaos and hell and have been left to fester for too long. Bringing peace to Israel and the Palestinians will be one more notch in Trump’s peace belt.

So, I ask: Was there a reason, beyond all of us, that caused then-candidate Trump to move his head just a fraction of a centimeter just milliseconds before a bullet grazed his ear?

Did G-d save Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, so he could live to provide peace among the nations?

Has the Jewish Messiah been hiding in plain sight all these years...on The Apprentice? Building golf clubs? Running for President?

Or maybe, he’s just one very talented, persuasive person who came to power at the right time.

Either way, if peace happens, it’s all good.