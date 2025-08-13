The UN lies about a famine in Gaza to justify funding Hamas at the expense of other nations

We are repeatedly and insistently told that there is a famine in Gaza, despite the millions of tons of food that Israel and the UN have shipped there. This is a despicable lie, and it was made possible in significant part because the UN deliberately changed the metrics for what constitutes a famine. In this way, it can justify spending 45% of its aid funding on Gaza, while other parts of the world genuinely starve.

If you were alive in the 1990s, you remember what a real famine looks like. It looks like this famous image of a starving child being stalked by a vulture during the famine in the Sudan. (Amazingly, the child survived.)

Evyatar David, digging his grave in a Hamas tunnel, while his portly captors wave food around, is also what famine looks like:

The only people being deliberately starved and tortured in Gaza are the hostages held in Hamas' dungeons.



Hamas has released a grotesque propaganda video of Evyatar David, a 24-year-old Israeli civilian kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.



He went to… pic.twitter.com/azYpqJY4IK — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) August 2, 2025

What does not look like famine are the plump faces of Gazan children, seen in this CBS News promo for its interview with Mike Huckabee (an interview edited so much that CBS News managed to delete everything Huckabee exposed about Hamas’s tactics and propaganda):

The absence of a famine is especially clear when the healthy-looking but “starving” Gazan children break character, after first being filmed weeping hysterically about their alleged hunger:

Oops! Hamas forgot to cut the part where their “starving girl” breaks character and laughs during the fake famine scene.pic.twitter.com/1357aZqAAi — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) August 8, 2025 And most places that are experiencing an extreme famine don’t celebrate an ice cream shop opening, with well-fed citizens dining on sweet treats: Palestinians are the first “famine” victims in history to serve every flavor of Slushy while being “ethnically cleansed” in a “genocide”.



This is yesterday at Hamada Ice Cream, Central Gaza Strip, from their own Insta accounts.



Source in comment 👇🏼

pic.twitter.com/fzgoqJxVVI — Hashem (@HashemAllMighty) August 13, 2025 What goes better with famine than ice cream!



I'm so happy to see Ice Cream Hamada bustling.



It's posting lots of videos like this over the past 24 hours.



Now, I don't want to be a party pooper, but some Gazans may want to enjoy🍦 in moderation — given all the obesity there. pic.twitter.com/pLS5VJlyb1 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) August 9, 2025 And most places that are experiencing an extreme famine don’t celebrate an ice cream shop opening, with well-fed citizens dining on sweet treats:

There is no famine. It’s a propaganda con that will be studied for decades to come.

Now we’re learning that part of Hamas’s success in selling this narrative happened because the Orwellian UN helpfully changed how it defines “famine”:

The U.N.-affiliated watchdog group that recently declared a “worst-case scenario of famine” in Gaza quietly changed one of its key reporting metrics while doing so, making it easier to formally declare that there is a famine in the Hamas-controlled territory. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)—a network of Western governments, the United Nations, and nonprofit groups—determined in a July 29 report “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” claiming that “mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths.” [snip] Unlike previous IPC reports on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the July report includes a metric—known as mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC)—the agency has not historically used to determine whether a famine is taking place. The report also includes a lowered threshold for the proportion of children who must be considered malnourished for the IPC to declare a famine, down to 15 percent from 30 percent. Aid workers traditionally conduct detailed weight and height measurements to determine whether a child is suffering from acute malnutrition. MUAC, by contrast, consists only of a child’s arm circumference, a measurement that can be done more quickly and is considered less precise.

No such metrics have ever before been used to document famines, and it’s doubtful that they ever will be used again. The purpose behind these new metrics is to demonize Israel. After all, between 2015 and 2023, the UN General Assembly issued 154 resolutions condemning Israel versus 71 against all other countries in the world. Between 2006 and May 2023, the UN Human Rights Council issued 103 resolutions condemning Israel, versus 177 against the rest of the world.

Moreover, the UN isn’t just making noise by voting against Israel. It’s putting its money (22% of which comes from US taxpayers) behind those votes. Thus, while there are actual famines in Sudan (which looks again like Sudan in the 1990s), Haiti, Yemen, Mali, Somalia, Burundi, and Chad, that’s not where the UN is putting its money. Instead, 45% of its global aid relief is going to...you guessed it, Gaza:

Millions of people die from starvation and malnutrition around the world every year.



45% of all global aid goes to Hamas controlled Gaza.



This is immoral.



Children are starving in Africa because of Greta Thunberg and other celebrities who prioritize Gaza over everything. https://t.co/BpEnBWR8U5 pic.twitter.com/1PnsYJ6nKn — Rabbi E. Poupko. #IStandWithIsrael 🇮🇱 (@RabbiPoupko) August 11, 2025

Given that Hamas has stolen most of the food that’s entered Gaza, this means that the UN has effectively used 45% of its aid money to fund Hamas, a terrorist organization dedicated to annihilating worldwide Jewry, starting with Israel. (After which, it will begin to slaughter Christians, just as Muslims across Africa and the Middle East have been doing.)

The UN arose from the ashes of World War II. World War II, in turn, saw the most concerted effort in the modern world to erase a people through genocide. There’s a cruel irony in the fact that the UN is now dedicated to completing the task that Hitler started, for there can be no doubt that this utterly corrupt organization is dedicated to annihilating the world’s only Jewish state.

