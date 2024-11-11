Conservatives, This Is Not The Time To Go Wobbly

It looks as if We the People have won the trifecta – White House, Senate, House. Every state but my stupid state of Washington shifted to the right. Anarchists mostly stayed home, and cities are not peacefully burning. The market is liking Trump’s election. Tensions are softening internationally.

This is a sweet victory not just for President Trump and his MAGA movement but for truth, beauty, and the American way. Americans chose

Their God-given individualism over group identity politics

The reality of two sexes, regardless of various sexual expressions

Prosperity through capitalism instead of totalitarian dogma

Law, order, secure borders, and drug-free streets over some squishy compassion for “others”

Our children’s well-being contra those who would twist their minds and destroy their bodies

Our nation’s welfare before the lies told by profiteering climate alarmists

Acting honorably even as our compatriots persistently call us bitter clingers, deplorable, fascists, Nazis, Hitler, white supremacists, garbage, and all kinds of bigots

Conservatives, you armored yourselves against these evils and battled to make life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness available to all Americans. Now stand fast against those evils, amid the continuing battle, and in victory.

We’ve won. Now, it’s time for a nap, a deep breath, and expanding our big tent to include all Americans... Whoa. No. Conservatives must hold steady and not yield to the siren calls for unity and bipartisanship.

What, then, shall we do with the left? Ignore them, for the most part, and enjoy making fun of them for their silly excesses. We do not need to silence others or control a single national narrative as they do. Let them cry, snivel, and scream into the void, wondering at the brass doors of heaven. We have work to do. We do not need to listen or respond to those who would only befoul the gears.

RINOs who denigrated us are now clamoring to be let in, to be seen, to be heard, and to be given power and authority. Just say no.

Quasi-quislings from previous administrations, including Trump’s own, who turned against him even before he was out of office, now want the Good Governance stamp of approval on their ideas and ideals. Just say no.

Leftists will be accusing us of a hundred new sins for not sharing power and position with them. Just say no.

Some members of Congress, smarting from their party’s public humiliation, will demand that conservatives be nice, play fair, and uphold the prime legislative principle of bipartisanship. Just say no. Don’t budge an inch in their direction.

Decades ago, I listened to a talk by New Zealand youth evangelist Winkie Pratney. Winkie was discussing resisting temptation. He spoke about how hard it is to stand fast and how easy to fall. He invited my friend Anne to join him as he talked.

Anne is very strong. She had been a high school athlete and was even stronger then. Winkie is a slight fellow. He had Anne stand on a chair to demonstrate that she was in the more righteous position relative to him. She was to lift him up to be with her. She worked diligently to do so.

He continued to talk, and she continued to pull. Suddenly, Winkie gave a yank, and down off the chair came Anne. It was a stunning illustration that has stayed with me for nearly 50 years.

There will be unity. When those who stood against us recognize the error of their ways, repent, and find reconciliation by standing with us. They must join us rather than demand we meet on some middle ground away from our position of victory. It’s not compassion but is, instead, just plain wrong to compromise with those who labeled us terrorists, threw us in solitary confinement for years, dragged us out of school board meetings, silenced our voice on social media, and forced their bad science on us.

We will never forget what they have said and done. We will forgive them. But we will not welcome them until they change. People do change; JD Vance is an example. Words are not enough. It is not by their fragrant blossoms that we shall know them but by their fully ripened fruit. They must take the time to demonstrate their change of heart.

Let those who want in go out and speak to their followers. Let them change their local and state policies, procedures, and laws to come more in line with the incoming administration’s goals.

Let them rally the country to this new vision for America. Let them make sure the 2026 midterms continue the swell.

Let those in Congress propose legislation in line with bringing America to greatness. Let them abandon the former taxbucks-thieving policies based on very bad science.

Don’t give in to the easy temptations, Conservatives. Stand fast for what you know is right.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant who X-tweets at oh_yeahMee.