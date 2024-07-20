The Hydroxychloroquine Crime

More than four years ago, Democrat leaders colluded with the WHO (as part of the wannabe global government) and Big Tech to perpetrate a horrific crime: the denial of access to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other lifesaving COVID-19 treatments. The primary purpose was to legalize fraud-ridden voting by mail and seize power following the 2020 elections. Once in power, the perpetrators were able to cover up this crime even though it is ongoing. The FDA continues to reject HCQ and the even less controversial ivermectin (IVM). Instead, it pushes the harmful and dangerous quasi-vaccine.

The number of direct deaths from COVID-19 has exceeded one million in the U.S. alone. Almost all of these deaths could have been avoided using HCQ- or IVM-based treatment. If not for the unusually mild omicron variant, the death count could be tens of millions.

The effectiveness and safety of HCQ or HCQ-based treatments have not been reasonably questioned on medical grounds since late March 2020. In addition to the rigorous scientific studies led by Prof. Didier Raoult in France, HCQ was the preferred treatment by most doctors treating COVID-19 worldwide by April 2020. The hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin protocol has saved Italy and Spain. Thousands of doctors have attested to its success worldwide. “Sixty-five percent of physicians in new survey would give anti-malaria drugs to their own family to treat COVID-19.” “The top three treatments that doctors reported having prescribed were Azithromycin (58%), Hydroxychloroquine (50%), and Bronchodilators (48%)” And so on. Hardly any practicing physician treating patients with HCQ expressed a negative opinion.

What happened next defies explanation. Obama-Clinton-staffed medical establishment and the WHO, empowered by their Big Tech allies, have practically banned the use of HCQ and other effective COVID-19 treatments of prophylactic measures in the West.

The safety and security departments of Big Tech behemoths were simultaneously suppressing information about Hunter Biden’s laptop and about effective COVID-19 treatments.

Even if the rejection of HCQ could be explained (but not vindicated) by Trump Derangement Syndrome, the rejection of other medicines from IVM to convalescent plasma was not so obviously accounted for.

The aim of the Democrat party was a power-grab. In addition to voting by mail, the pandemic allowed it to hide the already visible dementia of Biden and to blame Trump for pandemic suffering. Another kind of power-grab was also the aim of the WHO. The WHO demanded to be treated as a global FDA, with nations of the world deferring to its decisions on what treatments to use and not to use for COVID-19. Big Tech supported this bizarre demand. After its success, the WHO attempted to enshrine its power in the Pandemic Agreement.

This mass murder by the denial of access to medications became possible because of the migration of communications to the internet and allowing five to seven corporations, selected mainly by the Obama administration, to control it. Regions that did not rely on the internet much, such as Africa, or where internet communications were not entirely under the same Big Tech control, including Asia, had much lower COVID-19 death rates.

Big Tech is capable of such crimes because of how it operates. Both pompous executives and little operatives making changes in its databases stay far removed from the suffering and death of the people caused by their actions.

Too much of the blame is directed at Dr. Fauci and “Big Pharma.” Dr. Fauci was likely misled by the assault on HCQ, which was conducted through Big Tech manipulations. The medical establishment probably had too much of the old guard linked to the Clintons. Congressional Democrats preserved it. For example, they forced the resignation of Trump-appointed CDC director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald by false accusations of conflicts of interest.

But even in this environment, Fauci could not suppress HCQ. It was already widely used in April 2020. Physicians did not require permission from Fauci or the FDA. Big Pharma played a secondary role. Yes, Gilead has added to the defamation of HCQ to promote its anti-kidney Remdesivir. However, it could do so only because it had political support.

None of the guilty parties has publicly changed its position or admitted that it was wrong. Most of them are in a position of power. The FDA still denies the effectiveness of IVM for COVID-19, even after it settled a lawsuit about its earlier false claims.

We could not discuss the suppression of COVID-19 treatments in 2020 because Big Tech suppressed such discussions and because it was hard to believe.

We could not discuss it after the Biden regime came to power because congressional Democrats were conducting official investigations against doctors defending HCQ for COVID-19. HCQ-based treatment is associated with Donald Trump, and the Biden administration has been targeting organized Trump-supporters as violent extremists.

Supporting the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 was cited as aggravating evidence against Dr. Simone Gold, who was among other people admitted by the police into the Capitol on Jan 6: “On January 5 [sic], GOLD gave a speech in support of the use of hydroxychloroquine and against COVID-19 lockdowns.” She was arrested on January 18, 2020.

This mass murder, committed by denying access to life-saving treatments during the pandemic, cannot be forgiven or forgotten.

