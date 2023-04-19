The lies about hydroxychloroquine were the worst of the COVID era

There has been little accountability for the lies of the COVID pandemic.

Clearly the disease originated at the Wuhan Virology Lab. The mRNA vaccines were not nearly as effective as touted (if they worked at all), and possibly unsafe.

Another glaring dishonesty, exposed by doctors like Meryl Nass, relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.

Whether or not hydroxychloroquine is effective against COVID, government authorities thwarted doctors from honestly attempting to find out, and interfered with doctor-patient relationships to do so. Agencies conspired to undermine and discredit doctors like Dr. Meryl Nass, discouraging alternative therapies possessing strong safety records while hard-selling experimental and relatively untested mRNA vaccines.

In the case of Dr. Nass, a nationwide pattern of censorship against physicians who supported hydroxychloroquine was reflected when the State of Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine suspended her medical license and referred her for a psychiatric evaluation. The Board slandered the good doctor by claiming her provision of care constituted “an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public” and even suggested she might be using drugs:

The information received by the Board demonstrates that Dr. Nass is or may be unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to her patients by reason of mental illness, alcohol intemperance, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, or as a result of a mental or physical condition interfering with the competent practice of medicine.

Dr. Nass was not doing anything extreme in her patient care: she was targeted because she spoke up forcefully against the mRNA vaccine narrative. She got in the way of efforts by politicians and pharmaceutical companies to ensure maximum jab compliance.

The immediate insistence by authorities that Covid skipped species in an open air market flew in the face of common sense—that it may have come from a lab studying that very virus with gain-of-function methodology, using bats carrying that virus, in the city where that virus then broke out. Similarly, the rush to dismiss hydroxychloroquine as a potentially effective therapy could not have been known without study (much like early dismissals of natural immunity). Banning its use made no sense.

As a person who had taken hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for many years for Lyme Disease, the slandering of the drug (and doctors who prescribed it) was rather stunning to me. I knew the risks of the drug were minor. Yet Dr. Anthony Fauci and others very aggressively opposed trying to save lives with this drug before mRNA vaccines were available, using illogical and extremist justifications.

Dr. Nass stood up boldly and early. At her website and in her newsletters, she has competently established that:

– studies purporting to discredit HCQ employed excessive doses and were designed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. – the government limited HCQ use by reducing supplies to pharmacies. – the government used the reduced supplies to suggest doctors who prescribed HCQ for Covid patients were depriving patients from using HCQ for traditional purposes. – government propaganda fabricated and elevated dangers of the drug, and the FDA and CDC limited its use using false claims. – trials were unreasonably limited to already-sickened patients. – conflicts of interest existed in hydroxychloroquine studies with pharmaceutical companies who were stakeholders in mRNA vaccines. – the government pressured state medical licensing boards and pharmacists against providing HCQ. – Dr. Fauci claimed strong evidence of efficacy was required before HCQ could be endorsed; the opposite of what he proclaimed regarding mRNA vaccines.

All of these and other facts have been meticulously documented by Dr. Nass and other ethical physicians. It appears to be her opposition to the Big Pharma COVID narrative, not concern for her patients, that caused this brave patriot to be targeted.

Many have suggested that countries that employed hydroxychloroquine against COVID experienced better health outcomes than wealthy nations that imposed lockdowns and coerced vaxxing:

Death rates in countries that rely on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of Covid-19 appear to be dramatically lower than death rates in countries that discourage the use of the drug. A new study claims that the death rate in the countries that used HCQ early on was 79% lower than in countries where the drug was not used. ….a pill costing a few cents saves lives, while the mountain of money spent on lockdown in the rich part of the world has failed to do so.

Other studies claimed the stuff actually worked very well:

HCQ was found to be consistently effective against COVID-19 when provided early in the outpatient setting. It was also found to be overall effective in inpatient studies. No unbiased study found worse outcomes with HCQ use. No mortality or serious safety adverse events were found. HCQ is consistently effective against COVID-19 when provided early in the outpatient setting, it is overall effective against COVID-19, it has not produced worsening of disease and it is safe.

This is the polar opposite of claims by the usual suspects The Lancet, WHO, CDC, and FDA who in unison pushed experimental jabs to the exclusion of alternative interventions. Many patients distrusted the so-called science of these proven liars (remember when Fauci said COVID vaccines were “just like measles”?), and sought alternative scientific voices for guidance.

Dr. Meryl Nass has stood up to the Orwellian stranglehold narrative, just as she has continued to defy the Maine licensing board whose case against her continues to deteriorate like an Alvin Bragg indictment. Americans should take their spoon of modern experimental medicine with a generous pinch of salt. Are doctors permitted to suggest mRNA vaccines are not warranted for young children, or will that too be targeted as verboten?

Doctors like Meryl Nass are the salty hope of free-thinking physicians and patients alike. Her case in Maine continues, and must be watched closely. So too should the now-discredited talking heads who have spewed a litany of lies about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and mRNA vaccines.

John Klar hosts the Small Farm Republic Substack and podcast from his Vermont farm. His new book is Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival.

Image: Creazilla / public domain