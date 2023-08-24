Trump and the Tower of Lies

We’re truly living in a Philip K. Dick world. A world in which we’re expected to believe, with the strength of conviction, synthetic constructs without a single grain of truth to them while rejecting and reviling obvious straightforward concepts about the world and its workings that have been accepted since the days of the Serengeti.

This is a world in which one of the rarest personality disorders in existence balloons overnight from a few dozen to nearly a million “victims,” victims whose suffering can be alleviated only by unceasing brutality, viciousness, and insult directed at young women. (Note that it is almost always, with the occasional exception of a J.K. Rowling or Camille Paglia, young women who are targeted.)

It’s a world in which a bogus “vaccine” that cures nothing and prevents nothing is not only distributed and promoted, but raised to the level of the near-compulsory, while treatments known to work are not only prohibited, but functionally criminalized.

It’s a world in which a police riot that killed three innocent civilians is characterized as an “insurrection,” while several hundred bystanders – most of them easygoing, middle-aged, law-abiding-by-habit heartland dwellers – are arrested and jailed on spurious charges and kept in conditions that would have appalled Henry Wirz.

A world in which reality has faded into a kaleidoscope of paranoia, wish-fulfillment daydreams, and hallucinations. A world in which authority has built its fortress on a foundation of confetti and glitter. A world of imposed cognitive dissonance.

Nowhere is this more true than in the persecution of Donald Trump. Trump, so we’re told, attempted in the wake of the 2020 election something of a low-level coup, working to overthrow “the fairest election of all time” in defiance of law, tradition, and the Constitution (Or so claimed by Constitution-loving Democrats, who would never even think of undermining the 2nd Amendment, packing the Supreme Court, or abolishing the Electoral College.) This attempt involved a conspiracy, comprised of such sinister figures as Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows. The Atlanta indictment goes so far as to claim a RICO violation.

In an irony likely overlooked by the Democrats involved (it has certainly by the media) one of these RICO conspirators is none other than the master of RICO himself, Rudy Giuliani, the man who perfected use of the statute to take down the New York Mob families.

Needless to say, the entire legacy media sphere, along with the DoJ, the administration, and every other visible public institution, is pretending to take this exercise with dead seriousness, predicting Trump’s inevitable imprisonment (when not asking why he isn’t in jail already), speculating on how many years he’ll get, how quickly it can be accomplished, and how many of his rights can be safely violated while doing it.

All this, as Tommy Wiseau would put it, is bool-sheet. It is furthermore, known to be bool-sheet by the perpetrators themselves, along with their allies in media and government. They know that it’s all a pantomime, a tableau vivant with the participants posed to achieve maximum effect.

The reality? Donald Trump is never going to prison. He is never going to be sentenced. It’s likely that at least some of the legal proceedings are never going to come to fruition, simply because the end result would be too embarrassing to the powers-that-be. If in fact Trump is ever convicted at all, it will last only until it reaches an unbiased appeals court, at which point each count will be thrown out, one after the other.

The reasoning behind this conclusion has been covered in numerous AT postings over the past week from Sean Ross Callaghan, Tom G.K. Swift, Joe Fried, Jenny Beth Martin, Steve McCann, and others, so we don’t need to repeat it here.

The entire purpose of these exercises is to see to it that he doesn’t run again -- that there is no Trump ’24 campaign -- with the secondary intention of terrorizing anyone that may run in his stead or otherwise inconvenience the Democrats.

In this, they have failed miserably.

Despite this full-bore attack on all levels of the legal system from county to national, despite a legacy media completely in the pocket of the elites, despite the full cooperation of law enforcement and intelligence communities, despite last-ditch opposition from the GOP establishment, Donald Trump is not only maintaining his status as a candidate, he is prevailing. Recent polls put him up to 46 points ahead of all rivals, a lead unparalleled in previous campaigns in which the frontrunners suffered none of Trump’s problems. Furthermore, Trump is running even with, and in some polls actually beating the incumbent.

This is an incredible achievement, and one for which Trump has received absolutely no credit -- itself a sign of cognitive dissonance.

Donald Trump has put the fear of God into the elites, the globalists, the technofascists, and their government allies. He has done this by showing how false, how hollow, and how meaningless their agenda is, by revealing how easy it is to defy them, how simply they can be undermined.

That’s the explanation for all of it: the impeachments, the cheating, the slander, the threats, and now the pantomime indictments and the bogus show trials.

In 1974, the same day he was arrested by the regime, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn published “Live not by Lies,” his ultimate act of defiance against the rotten and tottering Soviet system.

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

That’s what Solzhenitsyn wrote about the USSR in 1974. It could easily be written about the United States in 2023.

It’s a terrible thing that the United States, the light of the western world, should be considered on the same terms as the USSR in any year. Liberals typically follow the same pattern as their predecessors among the Nazis and communists, only in a weaker and more spineless fashion. But there are no Stalins among them, No Lenins, no Trotskys. The Dems, the Deep State, the globalists and their technofascist allies have had several years now to make the big move into pure authoritarianism, to send out their goons, their drones, the helicopters to leash and bind the people of this country. To bring down the iron boot good and hard. But they haven’t dared try it. Need we ask why?

Image: Gage Skidmore