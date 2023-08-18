Fani’s Fifteen Minutes of Fame

Poor Fani. Her moment of glory will be a short one. Lawyers tell us that Fani’s case against President Trump is likely to be moved to a federal court -- because it is directed at federal officials and because the accusations are very similar to those made by Jack Smith in the January 6th indictments.

In the end, however, Fani may be happy to let the feds conduct the trial because some of the 161 “Acts of Racketeering” (ACTs) in the indictment involve dangerous criminals doing dangerous things. For example, here is ACT 6 (in its entirety):

On or about the 21st day of November 2020, MARK RANDALL MEADOWS sent a text message to United States Representative Scott Perry from Pennsylvania and stated, “Can you send me the number for the speaker and the leader of PA legislature. POTUS wants to chat with them.” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Exchanging telephone numbers: That is pretty scary stuff.

ACT 22 is also deeply disturbing. Here is the entire Act, but be advised that reading it may cause stress:

On or about the 3rd day of December 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP caused to be tweeted from the Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump, “Georgia hearing now on @OANN. Amazing!” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

I bet you didn’t realize that watching TV is one of the main ways that racketeers perpetrate their crimes.

“False claims” of unsupported votes, by categories

Seriously, most of the 161 Acts seem just as inconsequential as those two examples. However, Fani has a theory: These people, who were doing things that appear to be innocuous, were knowingly implementing a criminal master plan: the overturning of an election that they knew Trump had lost.

In support of this notion, the indictment includes repeated references to the same handful of allegedly false claims of phony votes -- specifically the ones in the table (col. B).

The claims of unsupported votes, cited by Trump supporters, probably represented the best estimates that they could develop, given the complete refusal of the Georgia Secretary of State (Brad Raffensperger) to share access to any databases, and his unwillingness to meet with Trump’s CPA. With a great deal of effort, much more precise information was developed later. It is shown in column C of the table:

Category A. Unsupported votes per Gabriel Sterling B. Unsupported votes per Trump, et al. C. Revised claim of unsupported votes Underage registrants *** 0 66,248 * 2,047 Voted but not registered *** 0 2,423 * 4,502 Registered at a post office box *** 0 1,043 * 907 Dead people voting *** 2 10,315 * 873 Moved more than 30 days prior to voting *** 0 0 **10,300 TOTAL 2 80,029 18,629

*The revised claim was calculated by VoterGA.

**Two independent sources: Look Ahead America (10,769) and Marc Davis (10,300)

*** Per Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer, GA Secretary of State (January 4, 2021)

The important aspect of the table information is this: Whether the invalid votes were the 80,029 claimed originally (col. B) or the revised amount of 18,629 (col.C), either way it was enough to invalidate an election decided by just 11,800. How do you criminally charge someone who is, essentially, correct?

There were many more bad ballots

The reality, however, is that there are very large numbers of additional ballots that are very suspicious and even impossible. They were found by a nonprofit organization named VoterGA, which is a high-quality entity that analyzes Georgia election issues.

In a long and very detailed press conference given in March, 2022, the head of VoterGA, Garland Favorito, itemized fifteen categories of ballot irregularities found during their analysis of scanned mail-in ballot images acquired from Fulton County, Georgia. I urge you to view the press conference video (starting at 27:00). The number of “suspicious” ballots and “impossible” ballots is about forty-five times larger than Biden’s 11,800-vote margin of victory. And that is just for Fulton County.

Here are a few of the findings, as presented by VoterGA:

By Georgia law each scanned ballot must produce two files: an image file and an authentication file. However, in the case of 16,034 mail-in ballots, the authentification files were added several days after scanning. That is impossible because the system creates the two files simultaneously. 17,724 final certified recount presidential votes have no image files. They have no support whatever. This appears to be another impossibility because the image is needed to create a “cast vote record,” which is needed to tabulate the vote. Regarding mail-in votes, 132,284 ballot images have no authentication files, whatever. They could have been made in someone’s basement. Although it takes at least one second to scan a ballot, there are over 4,000 ballots with precisely the same timestamp -- to the second. Not possible.

Those are four of the fifteen categories. The data supporting these findings is available at https://GAballots.com.

And Fani has a Hawaii problem

When we consider the quantitative information, above, and the historical precedent established by Democrats in Hawaii, Fani’s case seems doomed to failure. In 1960, uncertified Democrat electors in Hawaii declared in writing, without qualification, that they were the “duly and legally qualified and appointed” electors for President and Vice President for the State of Hawaii and they were “certified (as such) by the Executive.” Their documents did not indicate that they were contingent, alternative, or pending electors, yet no one called them “fake” electors.

Oh dear, how will Fani (or her federal successors) get around that?

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of the book, Debunked? An auditor reviews the 2020 election, and a new book called, How Elections Are Stolen. It outlines 23 problems that must be fixed before the 2024 elections. More information can be found at https://joefriedcpa.substack.com/.

Image: Pix4Free