Have the Democrats Destroyed Our Election System?

Is there any point in voting if we can’t trust the system -- or whether the liberty-denier Democrats will abide by the rule of law or basic decency?

Do you get the feeling that you’ve been had?

That terrible sick-in-your-stomach sensation when scam artists laugh and you realize they’ve done it again? When all of our hopes for the conservation of liberty have been destroyed by the same type of schemes that we all should have seen coming a mile away?

How does a party trying to destroy our constitutional republic for two years with poll after poll screaming that we are on the wrong track avoid a humiliating defeat at the ballot box?

How does a party steeped in the worst aspects of fascism and socialism in a collectivist witch’s brew even have a chance after everyone has seen what they are at their core?

What did they offer? More of the same only worse, and we were supposed to believe Gen Z and everyone else couldn’t wait to get all their ballots in?

You get the feeling that the illegitimate Left is verging between trying to hide their malicious merriment at ‘winning’ again and coming out with a ‘what are you going to do about it’ moment.

The liberty deniers of ‘the nation’ seems to be on the verge of the latter with a screed titled: “Democrats, Time to Go Big.” Starting out with the fact that even they can’t believe they did so well:

Amazingly, Democrats survived 2022, retaining control of the Senate, and barely losing the House. With inflation and crime up, Biden unpopular, the vast majority saying the country is on the wrong track, and the history of voters’ punishing the president’s party in midterm elections, Republicans found it easy to peddle their “red wave” predictions. Among Democrats, fusillades from the perennial circular firing squad began long before Election Day. And yet, Democrats enjoyed the best midterm results for a presidential party since George Bush’s Republicans in 2002 in the wake of 9/11.

The author even admits that the fascist far Left was running on fumes, with nothing to offer:

Democrats did not offer a coherent argument about the economy or inflation, nor an answer to Republican race-baiting on crime… CNN’s exit polls suggest that the three-fourths of the electorate that considered the economy not good or poor voted strongly Republican.

It’s pretty revealing when even the nation’s socialist media openly admits that the far Left shouldn’t have ‘won’ anything. Curiously, they didn’t gloat about mail-in election harvesting, chain-of-custody-free drop boxes, and ballot counting that is probably still dragging on (we’re guessing that abacuses are difficult to master).

They claim that their destruction of our free and fair voting system makes them ‘defenders of democracy.’ Do they also claim to be defenders of ‘basic rights’? The past few years have seen the fascist far Left attacking free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to self-defense, and the rest of the Bill of Rights. So, let’s apply the legal maxim of Falsus in Uno, Falsus in Omnibus -- false in one thing, false in everything -- when they also claim to be ‘defenders of democracy.’

Even worse in all of this is the problem the midterms were just a wild goose chase. That they had no real worries about losing that much no matter how much they destroyed the country. The plan all along was to cheat as they have before, but with improved methods gained through experience. Hence the reason they kept on carping on the ‘election denier’ false narrative to suppress complaints about cheating in elections.

All through the past two years, we had the hope that the liberty deniers would be voted out and we could at least start back on the road to recovery. Restoring our freedoms that have been under attack for all this time. It kept us going through all the destruction they keep bringing down on us on a daily basis. The problem is that the illegitimate Left has been maliciously two steps ahead of us all this time.

Recent events are reminiscent of a plot point in the Star Trek original series episode “The Ultimate Computer.” The story revolves around the testing of a new system known as M5 in running the Enterprise when it goes out of control. At one point, chief engineer Scotty works on trying to cut off its control circuits. The only problem is that when they try that the M5 already had a workaround, and it had sent fake signals through the circuit that Scotty was working on to have them waste time in that pursuit.

They were decoyed away from the main problem, thinking they could re-establish control and the system played them until it was too late. That’s what it feels like now, we had been hoping to reestablish control with the midterms. The Left was just playing along as though they were going to be sent down to defeat as has always happened in history.

But they always knew they were going to run the same 2020 playbook that was successful two years ago. Why wouldn’t they? They got away with it the last time around and they were able to demonize their political enemies to boot, so why not?

This means they are going to do it in 2024 and forever because it works for them. Remember, they think they are ‘saving the planet’ or something, so what’s a little immorality here and there?

It was very telling that Senator Chuck Schumer waited until after the midterms to drop their ultimate election cheating scheme.

Having "all 11 million or however many" (upwards of 42 Million) illegal invaders jump to the front of the line. Was that the purpose of scamming us until after the midterms? To buy some more time to get their permanent underclass in place? Never mind what it will do to the country.

The question then becomes, what can we do about it?

