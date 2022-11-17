Schumer and company lament shortage of American workers and discover ‘solution’

Chuck Schumer has apparently had an epiphany — without serfs, there can be no lord.

Yesterday, the re-elected Senate leader addressed a crowd of reporters, and recognized a serious issue plaguing America, “Now more than ever, we’re short of workers.”

But don’t fret, the fearless leader has a solution: fill the void with foreign-born invaders, and grant them citizenship.

Citing the shortage, Schumer announced his party’s reinvigorated support for amnesty and citizenship for the illegal populations currently within our (fluid) borders — amnesty because these aliens are criminals for already having already violated America’s laws, and citizenship so they can officially become tax slaves, and of course, vote Democrat. In fact, disdain for the American identity and zero desire to assimilate is a bonus.

Watch what he had to say below:

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because "we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to."



Schumer then calls for amnesty for "all 11 million or however many" illegal immigrants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMaEbw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

Did you catch the kicker? “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”

Quickly, let’s go through a brief, but relevant sequence of events:

Roe v. Wade legalizes national abortion. Democrats champion abortion, citing it as a panacea to overpopulation, the oppressive patriarchy, and recently, inflation. Abortion currently kills more than 2,300 Americans every day. America experiences a worker shortage.

Why? Why does it have to be this way? Why do the Democrats have to burn it all down before they learn? Population control is a fool’s errand; couldn’t they just learn from China?

As a prominent Republican strategist noted:

Chuck Schumer has also been in government since the 1980s and helped create the economy of today that makes it virtually impossible for people my age to build wealth and start a family. The man has literally done nothing but preside over America’s decline.

The Democrats have a ‘Midas touch’ of sorts, but instead of gold, it’s excrement. Without fail, anything the Democrats dabble in, they afflict, and any sort of rectification occurs only with the implementation of conservatism.

Seems like President Trump’s famous quip needs some rewording — ‘everything Democrat turns to’ you-know-what.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.