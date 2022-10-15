Tulsi’s Declaration of Independence

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism. … Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party … stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite. -- Tulsi Gabbard, Tweet, Oct. 11, 2022

Just as Tulsi Gabbard (Iraq War Veteran, former Democrat Rep. Hawaii, 2nd District, popular 2016 Democrat Presidential candidate) was explaining that she was leaving the Democrat party because of its “cowardly wokeness” that “racializes every issue” and divides Americans, former President Barack Obama was speaking to Europeans at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit in a closed door session and racializing the fact that many Republicans have the audacity to disagree with him,

Sometimes, it just turns out they’re mean, they’re racist, they’re sexist, they’re angry. Your job is to just beat them because they’re not persuadable … Sometimes we get filled up in our own self-righteousness. We’re so convinced we’re right that we forget what we are right about.

Well, he’s right about one thing. The Democrats are nothing if not “self-righteous”. That is part of Tulsi’s point. Self-righteousness is not the best mental state for achieving a fair and balanced grasp of the issues. It is, however, a good foundation for calling people names who commit the unforgivable sin of thinking for themselves.

In fact, self-righteous people are often projecting (in the psychological sense) their own negative characteristics on others. A person (or Party) that is angry, sexist, racist and unpersuadable (obstinate dogmatism) will tend to see anger, sexism and racism and obstinate dogmatism in others. Projecting one’s own sins on others is a useful tool for refusing to face one’s own shortcomings. The implicit argument is simple: “Since I hyperventilate [virtue-signal] about sexism, racism and implacable dogmatism in others I obviously cannot be a sexist or racist or dogmatist myself.” Very useful fallacy for bigots!

It is easy to see why Democrats are self-righteously unwilling to examine themselves. The Democrat party has a long history, stretching right up to the present, of systematic racism. Recently, a Los Angeles Latino Democrat, Nury Martinez and two others, were caught on a leaked tape from a “closed door” meeting comparing a two-year old black child to a “monkey,” saying, in a prima facia call for violence against the child, that he needs a “beat down”. Kevin De Leon stated that the child, who has two gay white parents, carry him around like a “handbag”. Anti-Semitic and anti-Armenian insults, including the statement that the “Jews cut their deal with South L.A.” and “are going to screw everybody else,” were, accompanied by laughter. Indigenous people from Oaxaca were described as “little, short, dark ... ugly ... people”. Martinez also said “F--- that guy. He’s with the blacks.” These members of “the inclusive Party” denigrated black people, including a two-year old child, gay people, Jews and little dark ugly indigenous people in record time. Despite the carefully choreographed theatrics the mask sometimes slips off and the what’s underneath is not pretty.

None of this is surprising to conservatives, who are used to being accused of hate, racism and sexism by hateful, racist and sexist people on the Left simply for wanting, in keeping with American tradition, to have free and fair discussions about serious social issues. Conservative actor, James Woods, who has an impressive film portfolio, and whose IQ is allegedly 184 (definitely have to get rid of him), states that he and other conservative actors are blacklisted in Hollywood. Woods, a fine actor, cannot even be allowed to work in his profession. The pettiness of “liberals” is directly proportional to their self-righteousness.

In fact, there are many reasons that have nothing to do with hate, anger, racism, sexism or dogmatism that, back in the old days before everything became cowardly and woke, used to be called “objective reasons” why one might oppose Democrat policies. Perhaps Obama hasn’t noticed these because they are not visible from the massive 30-acre, massive carbon footprint oceanfront mansion in his mostly white, safe, definitely Venezuelan-free Martha’s Vineyard.

One of them is that under Democrat control of both elected branches of government, inflation has gone from 1.4% when they took over in Jan. 2020 to about 8.5% now (a 40-year high). Another is that president Biden, the “border czar” Kamala Harris and the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas haven’t noticed there are a lot more dead bodies at the southern border under Biden than there were under Trump. So-called “border czar” Harris has not even managed to make it to the border but she did fly to E Paso for a photo-op when she found out that Trump was going to the border.

Another is that Biden’s precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan led to 13 US military blown to bits and a hundred more injured (not to mention the hundreds of Afghans killed and injured).

Another is that soon after Biden said that a little incursion by Russia into Ukraine might not be too bad, Russia invaded Ukraine leading to massive deaths and worldwide economic dislocation.

Another is that North Korea has resumed its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, all suspended under Trump, and begun firing ballistic missiles over Japanese territory again.

Another is that crime and homicides are “skyrocketing” across the US due to the Democrats’ absurd district attorneys and “Defund the Police” movement.

Another is that Biden has destroyed the US oil and natural gas industry.

Another is that the Biden administration shamelessly lies about things, the most recent being the lie that the Border Patrol were whipping the migrants who were trying to enter the country illegally.

Another is that after promising to unite the country Biden is now calling half the country “semi-fascists”.

Another is that even though the Democrats are in charge of everything they refuse to take responsibility for anything Everything is Trump’s fault, Putin’s fault or the oil industry’s fault or your fault! Everything is politics to Democrats who use “any means necessary” to get their way.

That is what Tulsi was talking about. Got it now Obama?