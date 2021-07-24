Traveling the Quiet Road to Tyranny

Could we be traveling a quiet road to tyranny?

Steve McCann’s recent summary of what we now know about the events on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021 indicates why we should all be very worried about the US, leader of the free world, sliding ever closer towards tyranny.

But it’s a slow journey on a quiet road, with the final destination not yet in sight.

J.B. Shurk has set out how far we’ve already come on this quiet road to tyranny

How do tyrannical despots attain absolute power without a violent revolution? They do it by stealth. It’s happened before. Eighty-eight years ago, to be precise.

On Jan. 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler was awarded the chancellorship of Germany by the ailing President Hindenberg. Although the Nazis were losing electoral support, they remained the largest party in the Reichstag, but without anything near a working majority. Hitler seized the chance to take control of all the reins of power. His pretext for the assumption of dictatorial powers was the Reichstag fire of Feb. 27, 1933.

Somehow a man managed to get into the Reichstag and -- supposedly undetected -- started a fire which turned into a conflagration. Where was the security?

Compare this with what happened on Jan. 6: the videos show the door-security officials at the Congress building inviting the participants in. Unfortunately for the Democrats’ agenda, there was very little disruption or destruction (although the shooting of Ashli Babbitt has yet to be the subject of a public investigation).

Back in 1933, Germany's parliament building was totally destroyed and with it went any pretense of democratic government. The man arrested at the scene was a simple-minded Dutch communist. How did such a man evade the building's security officers and start a fire undetected? Why did he then stick around to watch? Why did he not attempt to flee when the police approached him? He docilely accepted arrest as if acting the part.

Compare this with the behavior of the participants in the ‘armed insurrection’ on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6: the videos show them mostly wandering the corridors of the Congress building as if on a tourist tour. When apprehended they didn’t resist arrest or attempt to flee (although some had left the scene early).

These similarities with the Reichstag fire of 1933 are chilling, and we know the Reichstag fire was a set-up. The practical steps towards installing Hitler's tyranny started with a fabricated national security ‘emergency.’

From then on his grip on power slowly tightened. For the majority of Germans these were good years -- living standards improved and the country seemed to be doing well. They might have been disconcerted by the removal of their civil liberties and the demonizing of the Jews, but Hitler kept promising everything would turn out alright in the end.

In the U.S. right now it’s ordinary patriots and everyone on the Right who are being demonized, labeled as ‘white supremacists’ and ‘domestic terrorists’. And it seems many of those who still support the Left are in denial about the implications for their own freedom and civil rights.

Of course political subterfuge is much more cleverly-organized these days. And Biden is no Hitler -- he is a political charlatan who has spent his entire career enriching himself and his family through abusing his influence and power. He is the ideal patsy for the much more sinister people behind the scenes who are organizing all this, who know exactly what they are doing. At present they are staying out of sight and letting their proxies do the hard work. Which means keeping the official narrative on course for the eventual announcement of a new national security ‘emergency’ and the repression of all political opponents (aka 'enemies of the state', or 'domestic terrorists').

The significant difference between the Reichstag fire and the Capitol Hill ‘armed insurrection’ is that the latter did not turn out as the Democrats hoped because the necessary evidence is lacking and cannot not be retrospectively created. As Andrea Widburg points out, the ‘armed insurrection’ narrative has hit a bump in the road with the first sentence handed down being for a much lesser offense.

The Democrats will need another fabricated national security ‘emergency’ to enable them to install their planned tyranny and, as Terry Paulding explains, the Left will keep pushing the ‘right wing extremist mob’ narrative until they can incite -- or fabricate -- a push-back from ordinary American patriots, and then the real repression will begin.

The fact that the true story of the Jan. 6 'armed insurrection' is still being hidden behind the lies of the official narrative is evidence that those in power do not want the truth to come out. Ever. And when the lies start at the top, from the White House, and the legacy media is not interested in uncovering the truth, then we really do have a very big problem as regards saving democracy and freedom from the would-be authoritarian repressive totalitarian despots of the Left.

Meanwhile, the Leftists are still pretending that it’s Trump who has a Fuhrer complex, as demonstrated by Leftist propagandists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker in their book, I Alone Can Fix This (2021).

Donald Trump’s ‘Reichstag moment’? This is risible considering Trump was having problems simply implementing his democratic mandate, obstructed on all sides by the operatives of the Deep State, which Leonnig and Rucker tacitly acknowledge was holding Trump back, whilst the Left in general still denies there’s any such thing. When it’s no longer possible to sort out the truth from the lies the only people who benefit are the ones doing the lying.

A common political tactic of repressive authoritarians is to accuse their enemies of what they themselves are already doing, as the pretext justifying the imposition of tyranny.

Well, that is now what we are seeing happening in America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. And it’s the brave and the free who are the only people who can now stop the implosion of Western values and culture, and with it the collapse of the best and most enlightened civilization thus far in the history of mankind.

We have already started our slow journey on the quiet road to tyranny, and it’s the Left in the driving seat.

Apart from the brave and the free, who or what should we put our hopes on?

The one characteristic of the Left is that they always mess up their plans with inept implementation because they cannot agree even among themselves how best to force everyone else to comply with their demands.

And so, as J.R. Dunn has pointed out, we should not forget that the Left are losers when it comes to getting things right.

Sooner or later, the Left will mess up, and big-time.

And then what?

Wen Wryte is the pseudonym of a retired teacher of philosophy who leads a contemplative life.