So Much Evidence that January 6, 2021 was a Calculated Set-Up

Political persecution and isolation of vast swaths of the citizenry by the Justice Department, the Intelligence Community and the Judiciary in the wake of the January 6, 2021 Capitol incursion should bring a chill down the spine of every American. This same troika, but with different nomenclature, was mobilized by 20th Century despots to eliminate their political enemies and establish a police state.

(I attended the January 6, 2021 rally at the U.S. Capitol and observed first-hand what the media and the Democrats have falsely and with malice claimed was an “armed insurrection.”)

The initial step in consolidating power is to incessantly demonize as enemies of the state one’s political opponents. The second, is to isolate and delegitimize them by either staging or so exaggerating an incident that any and all steps to quash them are acceptable in order to “save the nation.” Therefore, the question is: was January 6th pre-planned by legitimate Trump supporters, was it spontaneous or was it a calculated set-up?

The American Left and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Democrat party and the agitprop media (previously known as the mainstream media), have for the past 12 years cast conservatives and Republicans as promoters of “white supremacy.” It was the Department of Homeland Security, at the behest of Barack Obama, that first declared in April of 2009 that right-wing terrorism or white supremacy was the greatest threat facing America. Despite the fact the number of actual white supremacists is minuscule.

The most radical and mendacious president in American history, Barack Obama, established the precedent that virtually every attack on conservatives or Republicans be framed in implacable racism and white supremacy. With the election of Donald Trump, these outright fabrications dramatically accelerated and were extended to include anyone who supported or voted for Trump.

The only thing missing was an incident that could be hyperbolically exploited into a justification for unleashing the police powers of the government against conservatives, Republican politicians and supporters of Donald Trump. January 6, 2021 became that incident.

I wrote the following in the early morning hours of January 7, 2021:

I abhor trafficking in conspiracy theories and have avoided doing so over my entire life. Nonetheless, I cannot help but entertain a growing suspicion in the back of my mind, after having witnessed firsthand the events of January 6 and the near complete lack of police presence at the Capitol and knowing what Antifa has done in other pro-Trump rallies, that the powers-to-be at a minimum hoped what happened would happen.

The FBI claim that they were aware of the possibility of violence by small fringe groups and that they notified the proper authorities on Capitol Hill. Yet no additional steps were taken in response by anyone in authority at the Capitol. Throughout 2019-2020 every Trump rally in Washington involved violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter whether it was the “Demand Free Speech” rally on July 6, 2019 or the closing night of the Republican Convention at the White House on August 27, 2020 or the “Million MAGA March” on November 14, 2020. The powers-to-be in the Capitol and the local government knew of this recent history yet refused to call in additional police or accept Trump’s offer of 10,000 National Guard troops.

I have participated in numerous marches and events in Washington, the first being the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in August of 1963 as well a number of major anti-Vietnam War protests, a couple of March for Life rallies, the 9/12 Tea Party rally in September of 2010 and Ronald Reagan’s first inauguration. The number of participants in some of these gatherings exceeded 400,000 to 800,000+. The January 6 “Stop the Steal Rally” was among the larger I have seen.

Yet, I was taken aback by the obvious lack of preparation as well as practically non-existent crowd barriers at the Capitol. There was virtually no police presence at the East Front of the Capital and far too little at the West Front. The overall police presence was woefully inadequate for the crowd everyone knew would eventually show up at the Capitol grounds not to mention the potential for violence being initiated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

It was difficult not to notice that among the those at the doors at the West Front of the Capitol were stereotypical Antifa-looking militants and atypical Trump supporters waving Trump flags trying to incite others as the useless barriers of snow fencing had been easily breeched beforehand.

The only attempt at crowd control were the police indiscriminately using flashbangs and tear gas against peaceful protestors and not arresting the obviously unruly ones. These same few police soon stepped aside and opened the doors which had been unlocked from the inside, effectively inviting the protestors into the Capitol.

The agitprop media and the Democrat party had their narrative: the rally attendees were violent revolutionaries and President Trump their execrable leader and instigator of the “insurrection” to overthrow the government. Thus, January 6th was far worse than Pearl Harbor or September 11, 2001. Therefore, in order to save the nation, the full police force of government must be mobilized against this existential threat.

Attorney General Garland testified that the “invasion” on January 6th was the most dangerous threat to American democracy ever and that white supremacy (read conservatives and Trump supporters) was an imminent threat to the nation. He requested an additional $100 million for enhanced intelligence capability to monitor this threat and declared that the investigation into January 6 is the largest in FBI history. Joe Biden also reiterated that white supremacy is the greatest threat to America. The Department of Homeland Security reinforced this statement and issued a sweeping set of policy changes to “improve its ability to collect and analyze data” about domestic extremists.

Additionally, the Department of Justice, using the specious argument that it may prompt further violence, refuses to release to the public over 14,000 hours of video taken at the Capitol during the “insurrection” instead cherry-picking isolated clips and releasing them to the agitprop media to further their narrative

Thus, the script and blueprint written by the despots of the Twentieth Century is being faithfully executed. The third member of the tyrannical troika, the Judiciary, is also playing out its role in establishing a police state.

Thanks to the intrepid reporting by Julie Kelly at the American Greatness website, we know the following:

1) No one has been charged with sedition or using or possessing a lethal weapon, thus, no armed insurrection. The most common charge filed against the more than 500 that have been arrested is trespassing, despite many being let into the Capitol by the police.

2) As bail was not granted, despite the minor charges and no prior convictions, numerous detainees are being held in a reopened jail in appalling third-world conditions and at times in solitary confinement subject to physical abuse. All are awaiting trials that will not happen for nearly a year.

3) The FBI has used theatrical and unjustified SWAT team tactics in arresting suspects. People who were not in the Capitol have been arrested, questioned, detained and publicly humiliated. After overtly insisting that friends, relatives and neighbors must spy on their fellow citizens, the FBI is using uncorroborated information from virtually anyone as a pretext to arrest rally goers.

4) All those arrested and being detained will be tried in Washington, a city that voted against Trump by a margin of 17 to 1. Federal Judges, who are supposed to be impartial, have openly sided with the government in virtually all their filings and bail requests and have not forced the prosecutors to release the exculpatory information requested by the defendants or shown a willingness to correct the abuses in prison.

5) Meanwhile many thousands of rioters, looters and arsonists that destroyed buildings, businesses and injured police officers during the summer of 2020 have not been arrested or if arrested, the vast majority have been released or given suspended sentences.

I have experienced first-hand the tyranny and devastation wrought by totalitarianism. What we are witnessing with the success of the decades long war on the culture and the radicalization of the education establishment combined with the exploitation of January 6, 2021 is the onset of the final stage of a constitutional republic and the rise of a permanent authoritarian one-party oligarchy. This is no longer a squabble between political factions. I implore every American to wake up and become politically active on the local, state, and federal level before it is too late.