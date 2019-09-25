Canada's Legal System Descends Deeper into LGBT Insanity

Leave it to Canada to make genital waxing a political and "legal" issue. The infamous British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal (BCHRT) is seriously considering a claim of "gender identity" discrimination by a man named Jonathan ("Jessica") Yaniv. His complaint? Since he "identifies" as a woman, he says women's salons had no right to refuse to wax his intact male genitals.

Since LGBT politics are genital-based, it's not surprising that things have devolved to the point where B.C.'s quasi-judicial human rights apparatus — AKA kangaroo court — is taking this man's complaint seriously. But since there is no reality to "gender identity," the courts (whether in Canada or the U.S.) haven't been able to devise and are not bound by a set legal definition. The kangaroos running the show can make it up as they go.

The complainant, Mr. Yaniv, didn't stop with his first filings against the waxing salon estheticians. He is now using the BCHRT to try to grab money from another favorite target of Canada's far Left: free speech champion and Christian activist Bill Whatcott.

We covered Whatcott's earlier proceedings before the BCHRT in December 2018 here. His crime then? Passing out flyers encouraging voters not to vote for Ronan "Morgane" Oger — a male activist claiming to be a woman, then running for Parliament. Whatcott dared to point out that Oger is a male. Oger later complained and got an absurd judgment that Whatcott had engaged in prohibited "hate speech." The Tribunal fined Whatcott $35,000 for stating what he sincerely believes is God's truth. It piled on an additional $20,000 fine because he defied the tribunal's sensibilities, wearing a t-shirt in the hearing room proclaiming (on the front) that Oger is a "guy" and (on the back) "Male and female He created them. Genesis 5:2."

Mr. Yaniv was apparently inspired by Oger's attempted money-grab. Yaniv is hoping the BCHRT will issue a similar judgment in his case. He claims injury from Whatcott's sidewalk preaching during the Oger proceeding that briefly mentioned Yaniv's complaint against the wax-refusing estheticians. The flyer handed out then noted that Yaniv is a male. That was supposedly an "immense injury" to Yaniv's dignity and self-respect — worth $35,000. And the BCHRT is letting this proceed!

Whatcott just filed his response to Yaniv's accusations. It is a lesson in speaking truth to power. The document can be seen here. Excerpts:

BCHRT: Say which facts, if any, in the complaint form you AGREE with.

Whatcott: None... Poor Jonathan and I can't even agree on his sex even though he was born with a wang between his legs. Mind you the bigger problem is the BCHRT civil servant reading this is going to act like Jonathan is a woman and worse yet act like he is a woman with a legitimate grievance when in reality Jonathan is not a woman and he has no legitimate grievance in regards to my sensible and efficacious preaching in front of the BCHRT during my last Kangaroo trial. The civil servant reading this will behave in this dishonest and disingenuous fashion possibly due to politically correct brainwashing or possibly just to cynically play act the part to collect their above average government wage, pension and benefits from the poor BC taxpayer who has to bankroll this charade.

BCHRT: Say which facts in the complaint form you DISAGREE with and explain your version of what happened:

Whatcott: Everything. My version? My flyer was true and the abuse that Jonathan and the BCHRT perpetrated against the poor estheticians who were being coerced to wax his wang and make believe he is a woman is a matter of public concern that needed to be criticized, exposed and preached against. Neither my flyer nor my preaching caused Jonathan any harm. In fact at that point his identity was protected by a publication ban and in the course of my preaching and leafletting he was not even mentioned by name. Of course the BCHRT is aware of this and the fact the BCHRT did not dismiss this frivolous and vexatious complaint outright and is forcing me to waste my time defending myself against this complaint speaks to the kangaroo nature of this Tribunal and the need for freedom and sanity loving Canadians to repent of their apathy and cowardness and shut this thing down.

BCHRT: Set out any other or additional defence(s) to the complaint:

Whatcott: Truth, love for God and country, concern for the weaker sex, concern for the BC taxpayer, concern for Jonathan's mental health, concern the BCHRT is promoting a dishonest narrative that switching genders is a human rights that no one can disagree with, eroding God given freedoms, enabling Jonathan's and other miscreant's harmful behaviours, etc....

BCHRT: What remedies does the Complainant seek?

Whatcott: I think the complainant wants $35,000 and some additional cash over and above that original figure because I am not acting like he is a woman during this kangaroo process... I am prepared to offer the complainant the free and extremely valuable gift of forgiveness of sins and eternal through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. "Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit." Acts 2:38

Whatcott concludes:

In light of Chris's imminent return, I suggest indefinitely deferring this complaint as it lacks merit, is frivolous and vexatious, is unfair to both me and BC taxpayers; in the end allowing this complaint to proceed in any fashion is not actually good for Mr. Yaniv and most importantly pursuing this complaint against me because of my harmless and reality based preaching during my last kangaroo hearing is displeasing to the God who created us, the God who is perfect and just, the one true God who we will have to stand before and give an account to for our lives. "It is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment." Hebrews 9:27 We predict that the BCHRT will rule against Whatcott a second time, and in favor of the "woman" with testicles. Meanwhile, Whatcott is still facing a trial in Toronto (scheduled for January 2020) for his "hate crime" of passing out Christian tracts at the 2016 Toronto gay pride parade.

The slippery slope of LGBT activism in Canada provides a clear warning to us: say no to the "Equality Act" (which passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year). And overturn existing "anti-discrimination" state laws and local ordinances protecting such fanciful rights.

For now, warn your local waxing salon what's coming its way.

Amy Contrada is a contributor at MassResistance. See some of her work at AmyContrada.com, including the definitive history of Mitt Romney's role implementing "gay marriage" in Massachusetts.