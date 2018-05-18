What Has Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Wrought?

In the last decade, there's been an explosion of "gay" BDSM (homosexual sadomasochist) events hosted by upscale big-city hotels. Truly, it's out of control .

CAUTION: This article contains extremely graphic and disturbing content. Read at your own risk, and keep out of reach of children.

During the last weekend in April, a depraved orgy dubbed CLAW (Cleveland Leather Awareness Weekend) took over three downtown Cleveland hotels: the Westin, Hampton Inn, and DoubleTree.

Based on the workshop descriptions and items available for rental, many of the conference rooms, hallways, and private rooms may be spattered with blood, sexual fluids, and excrement.

The CLAW organizer admitted that the weekend is just one big orgy. Here's his description:

The draw is it's a bunch of masculine men in leather and gear, cruising for sex[.] ... [W]e have a huge vendor mart, about 35 workshops and discussion groups on various things like BDSM skills, community and peer groups[.] ... [W]e do a big showcase, a runway kind of thing on Friday night featuring the vendors and just some hot young guys[.] ... It's a live auction, right in the center of the lobby on Saturday night, of these three young men who have each had their [penis] cast in silicone – medical grade silicone, by one of our sponsors SquarePeg Toys. And so it's an auction with these nice looking guys and you actually get to take their [penises] home with you.

A "gay" website describes a similar BDSM event, "International Mr. Leather," held at the Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago in 2015:

The entire hotel is converted into a pleasure dome, with all sorts of kinky happenings, over the course of the weekend. The lobby becomes a buzzing, high-end leather bar, with the mild scent of rubber and rawhide lingering in the air. The ballrooms turn into dance parties, and the hallways are converted into cruising grounds. The whole building transforms into something resembling a bathhouse (but with nicer carpets and lighting)[.] ... A room at the hotel costs much more than the typical bathhouse, but that was the biggest difference between the two.

"Gay" bathhouses are infamously linked to the spread of AIDS and other diseases, but about 70 continue to operate in many cities in the U.S. Now some upscale hotels are (at least temporarily) turning into bathhouses. Where are the CDC and local health departments when we need them?

BDSM-affirming research admits that BDSM participants have a high rate of mental disorders (25% have attempted suicide; about 40% suffer from anxiety and depression), twice the incidence of Hepatitis C, and ten times the incidence of HIV/AIDS of the general population.

In other words, major corporations are knowingly allowing their hotels to become public health hazards – both for the event participants and the innocent guests who follow. These hotels will never be clean again. Traveler, beware!

How have we arrived at this low point?

Ever since homosexuality was declassified as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association (in 1973) – for political, not scientific reasons – open depravity has been growing like a malignant tumor.

Then came state and local laws, plus corporate policies, demanding "non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation" – a term undefined in the law. Applied to public accommodations (such as hotels), these laws result in the defilement of public places affecting all of us.

While sexual orientation is referenced in laws, it's intentionally left undefined. Sometimes, a specific perversion not to be protected (such as pedophilia) will be singled out in a statute, but what exactly sexual orientation does include is not spelled out.

Ryan Anderson at the Heritage Foundation notes:

SOGI [sexual orientation/gender identity] laws could ... have serious unintended consequences. These laws tend to be vague and overly broad, lacking clear definitions of what discrimination on the basis of "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" mean and what conduct can and cannot be penalized. These laws would impose ruinous liability on innocent citizens for alleged "discrimination" based on subjective and unverifiable identities, not on objective traits[.] ... Under SOGI laws, acting on ... [religious or moral] beliefs in a commercial or educational context could be actionable discrimination.

The Supreme Court recently gave the BDSM community a huge green light in the 2013 ruling Lawrence v. Texas. Sodomy and related perversions conducted in private were no longer to be considered criminal (though still not declared a "fundamental right").

Justice Antonin Scalia noted that the ruling was "a massive disruption of the current social order." Homosexual sodomy (and its variations) is not a fundamental right because it is not "deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition." Scalia declared, "[T]here is no right to 'liberty' under the Due Process Clause."

In the current legal environment, SOGI anti-discrimination laws are used to protect sodomy in all settings, not just private homes. But where is the legal definition (or ruling) requiring that these filthy sadomasochistic practices be protected under the umbrella of sexual orientation?

The pro-LGBT Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law quotes as authoritative the definition of sexual orientation from the Yogyakarta international law conference (2006):

Sexual orientation is understood to refer to each person's capacity for profound emotional, affectional and sexual attraction to, and intimate and sexual relations with, individuals of a different gender or the same gender or more than one gender.

You can see CLAW's workshops here. Brace yourself. Some workshops will take place in the hotels, some in nearby "gay" bars and "dungeons." And the attendees will practice their skills in their private hotel rooms. You can be sure that the follow-up cleaning will not adequately sterilize these public accommodation spaces. Yet local health authorities are hands-off.

Too many have been duped to believe that banning such events would be discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. And the sexual radicals are using the vagueness in the law for all it's worth. So we see unbelievably degraded "workshops" taking place in upscale hotels all over the country.

Who will challenge CLAW, given that it is an IRS 501(c)(3) approved group? CLAW describes itself as a "national leather charity." As of 2018, it had donated $800,000 to radical LGBTQ groups, including those focused on youth (GLSEN, PFLAG, and various LGBT youth centers). Other recipients of CLAW funds are the Chicago Leather Archives & Museum, pride organizations, National LGBTQ Task Force, National Coalition for Sexual Freedom, Woodhull Foundation, various "LGBT rights" advocacy groups, Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, HIV-AIDS groups, leather groups, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, etc.

The fact that CLAW funds youth groups, GLSEN, and PFLAG shows that these people are grooming our youth. This is not hyperbole. In May 2009, the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth (an official government agency) held its annual "Youth Pride" parade and fair. Ending the day was a queer prom at Boston City Hall, where teens were greeted as they entered by "Mr. Boston Leather" handing out his "business" card (with information leading them to leather groups). Too many young men especially are being seduced by social acceptance of this depravity.

The corporations allowing these events – Marriott, Hilton, and other hotel chains – ought to be ashamed. They are allowing their properties to be polluted while keeping this fact from the public.

The slippery slope is real. It is time to overturn SOGI non-discrimination laws.

The author thanks MassResistance and Americans for Truth about Homosexuality for first reporting on this event. Stay tuned to MassResistance for a follow-up report.

Amy Contrada is the author of Mitt Romney's Deception (2011) and various MassResistance reports. She has degrees from Tufts and Brown, plus a diploma in violin-making. See AmyContrada.com for some of her openly attributed writing.