End Planned Parenthood's White Supremacy

"We will not be bullied into withholding abortion information from our patients," said acting President Alexis McGill Johnson on a call with reporters. "When you have an unethical rule that is asking us to limit what our providers can tell our patients, then it becomes really important for us to not agree to be in the program."

Rather than admit that, despite its Orwellian name, Planned Parenthood’s main business is promoting and profiting from abortions, the poster child for the culture of death on Monday pulled the plug on its participation in the Title 10 federal family planning program. Wrapping its withdrawal in the mantle of free speech, the group withdrew rather than submit to a Trump administration rule saying that groups in the program and receiving federal funds could not make abortion referrals. As Politico reported :

This rule does not prohibit the group from urging women to have an abortion, just from making direct referrals. Yet abortion provider Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups have no qualms about opposing legislation in many states requiring women to watch an ultrasound of their unborn child 24 hours before proceeding to have an abortion. It’s a women’s decision, they say, we just don’t want it to be an informed one with both sides bring heard.

This is not quite the defunding victory fulfilling a campaign promise Trump supporters had hoped for but it’s a good start. The group had been receiving roughly $60 million under the program, receiving far more under Medicaid and gets funding from other federal and state programs to combat HIV and provide sexual education to teenagers. But money is fungible and receiving those funds allows Planned Parenthood to shift other funds to their main priority -- funding abortions.

Still, critics of the rule worry that even this relatively small dent in their cash flow will leave low-income women in many parts of the country without federally-funded access to birth control and other reproductive health services. As Politico noted:

Johnson declined to answer questions about the precise financial impact of pulling out of Title X, but said the outcome will be "devastating" for low-income women unless the organization can raise enough private funds to make up the loss.

Not quite as devastating as the services provided by Kermit Gosnell in the low-income areas of Philadelphia before his abortion “clinic” was shut down and he was prosecuted for his crimes. Kermit Gosnell was a Philadelphia doctor who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder for killing seven babies who survived his abortions, and a woman who died after a botched pain-killer injection. As Investor’s Business Daily noted, comparing what went on at Gosnell’s clinic to the school shooting at Newtown, Connecticut:

Whether one is pro-life or pro-choice, there ought to be agreement that a squirming infant on a table outside the mother's womb is as worthy of protection from harm as children in classrooms in a school in Connecticut. If Dr. Gosnell had walked into a nursery and shot seven infants with an AR-15, it would be national news and the subject of presidential hand-wringing.

Dr. Gosnell’s facility was not affiliated with Planned Parenthood but other facilities targeting the black community are. The hidden story in the abortion debate is the “disparate impact”, a favorite phrase among liberals crying racism, it has had on low-income, and largely minority communities. And that is the way Planned Parenthood likes it, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of its white supremacist founder, Margaret Sanger:

Planned Parenthood founder and eugenics advocate Margaret Sanger started “The Negro Project” in 1939 to thwart the population growth of the poor and minorities, or, as Sanger put it, to discourage “the defective and diseased elements of humanity” from their “reckless and irresponsible swarming and spawning.” Sanger, a Darwinist, enlisted black ministers to convince minorities to use contraceptives, explaining, "We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out the idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

In furtherance of Margret Sanger’s dream of black genocide, Life Site News documented the grisly details:

...Life Issues Institute documented in its 2012 research that Planned Parenthood targets women of color for abortion by placing 79 percent of its surgical abortion facilities within walking distance of minority neighborhoods… Worse yet, new research shows that the abortion giant has accelerated this targeting of minorities near its 25 new abortion mega-centers. Using the same methodology as our 2012 research, Life Issues Institute analyzed the population of the census tracts (small census areas resembling neighborhoods) within a 2-mile radius of each abortion mega-center… Our research revealed that an alarming 88 percent (22 of 25) target women of color. Disturbingly, 80 percent target black communities, 56 percent target Hispanic/Latino neighborhoods and 80 percent target one or more colleges. In total, 96 percent (24 of 25) of the mega-centers target women of color, college women, or both… according to Guttmacher, black women received 30 percent of the abortions in 2011, while blacks are only 12.6 percent of the population; Hispanic women received 25 percent of the abortions, while Hispanics are only 16.3 percent of the population. Combined, these minorities received 55 percent of the abortions but are only 29 percent of the population.

No one has worked harder to expose this genocidal assault on the black community than Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens, who noted, in a 2018 tweet:

More black people are killed by abortion annually than by all other causes COMBINED. Where is Black Lives Matter on this?

Not caring, as the Centers for Disease Control reported:

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), between 2007 and 2010, nearly 35.4 percent of the deaths by abortion in the United States happened to black babies, despite the fact that blacks represented only 12.8 percent of the population.

Back in March of 2009, Hillary Clinton accepted Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award. In accepting the award, the Weekly Standard noted, Hillary had high praise for the noted eugenicist:

Now, I have to tell you that it was a great privilege when I was told that I would receive this award. I admire Margaret Sanger enormously, her courage, her tenacity, her vision... And when I think about what she did all those years ago in Brooklyn, taking on archetypes, taking on attitudes and accusations flowing from all directions, I am really in awe of her.

We know the names of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Mike Brown, and Freddie Gray. We do not know the names of the countless black young men and women whose lives were snuffed out in what should be the safest place in the world – their mother’s womb. As Ryan Scott Bomberger notes in at the pro-life Radiance Foundation:

Just to put things into perspective, Planned Parenthood kills more unarmed black lives in one day than police are accused of killing in one entire year. (These Planned Parenthood-caused deaths of black unarmed lives in the womb amount to 266 a day, which is 30% -- the percentage of the nation’s abortions among blacks -- of the 323,999 abortions in 2014-2015 that generated over $200 million annually for the abortion chain.)

This carnage is beyond the wildest dreams oi any white nationalist. If the Democrats such as Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren and liberal progressives are truly concerned about white nationalism, they should help Trump defund and shut down the white supremacists at Planned Parenthood.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.