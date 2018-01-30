A special counsel for the FBI?

Congressional members are now in crossfire trying to decide whether or not a new special counsel needs to be appointed to probe how the FBI handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Some House members said last week that newly revealed text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page show a clear intent to shield Mrs. Clinton from criminal indictment.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. stated: “If it wasn’t already clear we need a second special counsel, it’s abundantly clear now.” This comes after recent allegations that there seems to be some kind of ‘Secret Society’ within the FBI that seeks to undermine President Trump, founded on a text message sent between the two FBI officials: “Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society.” It doesn’t take a genius to see what’s happening between Strzok and Page. They clearly were attempting to shield Hillary Clinton, and they clearly wanted her to be the next president. We simply cannot have that kind of behavior in the FBI. If it takes a special counsel for these corrupt government officials to be locked up, then I am all for it. After all, a special counsel was appointed to look into Russian Collusion, for which there was no evidence whatsoever. Now that we actually have real evidence of political bias in the FBI, not appointing a special counsel seems a bit ridiculous. Levi Perry owner and editor of dailylev.com