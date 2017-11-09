Senator Paul's neighbors contradict media narrative about 'landscaping dispute'

The unprovoked attack on Senator Rand Paul at his Kentucky home last week was not politically motivated, according to the current media narrative. Instead, the perpetrator, Rene Boucher, went after the Senator because of a "landscaping dispute."

A feud that allegedly resulted in Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) being assaulted at his home last weekend started due to a dispute over landscaping, The New York Times reported. Paul and his longtime next-door neighbor had disagreements over yard care, according to the newspaper, which cited neighbors and three Kentucky Republicans familiar with the issue. Paul was reportedly mowing his lawn and wearing ear plugs when he was attacked. “Rand never saw him coming or heard him coming,” a friend, Robert Porter, who visited Paul on Saturday, told the Times. Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, was charged with fourth-degree assault. “They just couldn’t get along. I think it had very little to do with Democrat or Republican politics,” said Jim Skaggs, who developed the gated community, according to the newspaper. “I think it was a neighbor-to-neighbor thing. They just both had strong opinions, and a little different ones about what property rights mean.”

It should be noted that Mr. Skaggs, a high ranking Republican in the state, supported Jeb Bush for president and not his neighbor, Rand Paul.

Other neighbors say that the "landscaping dispute" story is bogus.

Washington Examiner:

His lawyer said that politics played no part and it has been suggested that the two verbally tussled over lawn clippings, leaving the impression that the Republican Kentucky senator was a negligent landscaper. But seven neighbors in the Rivergreen gated community told Secrets Wednesday that the Pauls are friendly homeowners who kept their property tidy. “The Paul’s landscaping looks just like everyone’s place in Rivergreen. Wish I could get him to cut my lawn,” said neighbor Robert Warner. “As a friend, neighbor and senator, Rand has been first class in every way. What I find amazing is the fact that he cuts his own grass. Our neighborhood is fortunate that the Paul’s live here,” he added. All seven neighbors expressed shock at the “scary” attack on Paul as he was doing yard work last Saturday and they dismissed reports that it was the result of poor landscaping. However, they are puzzled about why Boucher, 59, allegedly tackled Paul, 54, who was wearing ear plugs at the time. Boucher has been charged with assault. “The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded. The reason for Mr. Boucher’s bizarre attack is known only to him. Statements to the contrary are irresponsible and unnecessary,” said neighbor Travis Creed.

That leaves a mental breakdown by Boucher or a political motivation for the attack. The fact that Boucher was a huge fan of Bernie Sanders and expressed a virulent hatred for Donald Trump is a far more probable motivation for his assault than any non-existent "landscaping dispute."

But the media is desperate to absolve Democrats and their rhetoric inspiring such attacks on Republicans. As the number of unhinged attacks on Republicans continues to climb, Democrats don't want to lose their ability to wildly exaggerate and lie about Donald Trump and Republicans.

It certainly motivated a lot of Democrats to go to the polls on Tuedsay.