Bill Clinton's looming reckoning as a sexual predator

So far, there has not been much holding of Bill Clinton to account by progressives, despite the change in zeitgeist for sexual predation by the powerful. Never mind that it's fashionable on the left today to hold the founders of our country to present-day standards. But the inevitable is happening. At first, a few progressives start mentally applying the post-Weinstein ethic to Bill Clinton. In the process, they eventually have to reflect on their own past and regret their support for him throughout Kenneth Starr's revelations, impeachment, and beyond. That will take a long time.

But if they don't publicly reflect, I am sure their friends on the feminist left and the entire right will be happy to dig up whatever the politicians and pundits said at the time about private matters being off limits. It's only sex! Worst of all: Just as with Harvey Weinstein, everybody knew. That's why Hillary and Betsy Wright put together the "bimbo eruptions" team. Bill's victims were double-victimized, dismissed, pictured as chasing a hundred-dollar-bill dragged through a trailer park by James Carville. The dam may be leaking among the progressive pundits, in cable news, at least. Justin Caruso of the Daily Caller is covering the awakening of MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Twitter. This tweet is the general charge, but Hayes gets more specific: As gross and cynical and hypocrtical [sic] as the right's "what about Bill Clinton" stuff is, it's also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017 There is a lot of material to choose from if you are going to start pillorying Bubba. But Hayes focuses on Juanita Broaddrick and draws explicit comparison to the worst of the Hollywood predators. Does this sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/eCby6bxsGS — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017 The omertà on Bill Clinton's predation of less powerful women lasted through last year, as Caruso points out: Broaddrick and several other Clinton accusers appeared with then-candidate Donald Trump before the second debate with Hillary Clinton in 2016. She said at the time, "Actions speak louder than words. Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don't think there's any comparison." The MSM commentariat knew, and they kept their mouths shut. They even knew that Hillary, the breaker of glass ceilings, was the enforcer. As always when we are fighting the cultural hegemony of the progressives, we use Alinsky's Fourth and hold the enemy to its own rules. It works most of the time.