Hillary announces new computer scheme, gets hacked right out the gate
What is it about Hillary Clinton and failed computer security? Hours after endorsing a new platform, called Verrit, for all her 65.8 million admirers as she sort of put it, Verrit was hit with a denial of service attack, which is not exactly an auspicious start.
The platform is supposedy an innovative new means for her to keep in touch with her adoring voters, or to continue 'the resistance' in a new way perhaps, but it can't do much if no one can get onto it. According to Twitchy, people were still wondering what the heck it was even before the site was hacked.
According to Bustle, it seemed to be an Orwellian-sounding truth-telling device for being annoying on the Internet during arguments with strangers:
Verrit also describes itself as "media for the 65.8 million," referring to the number of Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Verrit was created by Peter Daou, a former advisor to Hillary Clinton.
Verrit reportedly works by allowing users to create shareable "cards," or "verrits," with information (like facts or quotes) that can be verified as true. These cards also come with an authentication code so that one can confirm that the content of the card has not been altered. As News18 reported, Daou noted that the cards are intended to be easily shareable and used as readily accesible information in social media debates.
What's more, Peter Daou, who runs the thing, has a connection with David Brock of Media Matters, who according to Sharyl Attkisson in her new book, The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think and How You Vote, is the arch-smear king of the swamp. Daou and Brock worked together on something called Shareblue, which Attkisson characterized as part of Brock's smear operation, and now Daou is doing a new project with Verrit.
So in other words, this Verrit thing may be a propaganda smear organization run by a David Brock associate to keep Hillary Clinton in the game by attacking her opponents. What else is new in Washington, other than Hillary being the Thing That Wouldn't Go Away? It goes to show that Hillary Clinton is in business as usual, still trying to stay in the game.
And as part and parcel of being Hillary Clinton, bad computer security follows. We saw it in her bathtub illegal private server, which may have been hacked, we saw it in her campaign chief John Podesta, whose account password was 'password,' and we saw it in assorted claims of Russian hacking.
With Hillary continuing to hang around the same people she always does, it pretty well suggests that bad computer security is a given. Maybe she ought to get some new friends who know what they're doing.
or the Russian hackers are back or whatever it was. Bad computer security seems to follow her like a cloud.
