Hillary announces new computer scheme, gets hacked right out the gate

What is it about Hillary Clinton and failed computer security? Hours after endorsing a new platform, called Verrit, for all her 65.8 million admirers as she sort of put it, Verrit was hit with a denial of service attack, which is not exactly an auspicious start. The platform is supposedy an innovative new means for her to keep in touch with her adoring voters, or to continue 'the resistance' in a new way perhaps, but it can't do much if no one can get onto it. According to Twitchy, people were still wondering what the heck it was even before the site was hacked.