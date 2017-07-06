Washington Times:

"I want to find out from the company [that] did the forensics what their full findings were," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is leading the Judiciary Committee's inquiry, told The Washington Times.

Scrutinizing the DNC server hack and CrowdStrike's analysis has not factored heavily in multiple probes exploring the Russia issue. But behind the scenes, discussions are growing louder, congressional sources say.

President Trump will hold an official bilateral meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Germany, although it's unclear how big the Russian election hacking scandal will loom in their private talk.

In recent days, questions about the server have taken on more importance as attention has focused on an email suggesting that the DNC and the Obama administration's Justice Department were trying to limit the scope of the FBI's investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's secret email account.

Mentioned in recent reporting and testimony from fired FBI Director James B. Comey, the correspondence reportedly shows Obama-era Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch privately assuring "someone in the Clinton campaign that the email investigation would not push too deeply into the matter."

Some observers have wondered whether the information is real or is Russian disinformation.

The hacked server was last photographed in the basement of the DNC's Washington headquarters near a file cabinet dating from the 1972 break-in of the DNC headquarters at the Watergate Hotel.

Both Republicans and Democrats say the DNC's reaction to the hacking is troubling.

Jeh Johnson, who served as homeland security secretary under President Obama, told the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence last month that his department offered to assist the DNC during the campaign to determine what was happening, but Mr. Johnson said he was rebuffed.

"The DNC," Mr. Johnson said at the time, "did not feel it needed DHS' assistance at that time. I was anxious to know whether or not our folks were in there, and the response I got was the FBI had spoken to them, they don't want our help, they have CrowdStrike."