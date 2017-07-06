DNC refuses to allow feds access to hacked email server
For a political party accusing the president of the United States of treason, the Democrats are being very reluctant to have authorities prove it.
The email server that the Democratic National Committee say was hacked by the Russians is so far being kept out of reach of federal investigators looking into the issue. The only people who have examined the server are employees of the private cyber-security company the DNC hired to find out who hacked them.
"I want to find out from the company [that] did the forensics what their full findings were," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is leading the Judiciary Committee's inquiry, told The Washington Times.
Scrutinizing the DNC server hack and CrowdStrike's analysis has not factored heavily in multiple probes exploring the Russia issue. But behind the scenes, discussions are growing louder, congressional sources say.
President Trump will hold an official bilateral meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Germany, although it's unclear how big the Russian election hacking scandal will loom in their private talk.
In recent days, questions about the server have taken on more importance as attention has focused on an email suggesting that the DNC and the Obama administration's Justice Department were trying to limit the scope of the FBI's investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's secret email account.
Mentioned in recent reporting and testimony from fired FBI Director James B. Comey, the correspondence reportedly shows Obama-era Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch privately assuring "someone in the Clinton campaign that the email investigation would not push too deeply into the matter."
Some observers have wondered whether the information is real or is Russian disinformation.
The hacked server was last photographed in the basement of the DNC's Washington headquarters near a file cabinet dating from the 1972 break-in of the DNC headquarters at the Watergate Hotel.
Both Republicans and Democrats say the DNC's reaction to the hacking is troubling.
Jeh Johnson, who served as homeland security secretary under President Obama, told the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence last month that his department offered to assist the DNC during the campaign to determine what was happening, but Mr. Johnson said he was rebuffed.
"The DNC," Mr. Johnson said at the time, "did not feel it needed DHS' assistance at that time. I was anxious to know whether or not our folks were in there, and the response I got was the FBI had spoken to them, they don't want our help, they have CrowdStrike."
What is going on? Withholding access to the server raises troubling questions the DNC refuse to answer. Why did they refuse the assistance of DHS? Why are they not cooperating with Congress or the FBI?
Just what is it they are trying to hide?
"As a general point, there is no question that we need to look into everything in terms of who did what, what was invasive about hacking, and what they gained from it and why," Ms. Harris told The Times. "Not only so we can establish what happened, but so it can teach us what is frankly inevitable about the next election cycle if we don't figure out what happened."
The White House has highlighted what it says is the DNC's reluctance to accept help dealing with the server hack. President Trump, in a May 7 tweet, wondered: "When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate?"
The DNC claimed they had everything figured out about the hack, so they didn't need to call in the experts from DHS. That is surely a load of crap. It could be that there are emails on that server that were written after the hack was discovered that the DNC doesn't want anyone – Republicans or law enforcement officials – to see.
That's very speculative, of course, but the speculation would stop immediately if the DNC handed over the server to investigators.
