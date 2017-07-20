Breaking: CBO just pulls numbers out of a hat

How else can you explain them thinking that premiums would go down with Obamacare if the government mandates and taxes were excessive and everyone was required to buy insurance but will double if people can buy at a lower cost and if they are not forced to buy? If the young were allowed low-cost options, they might just choose to buy insurance. When the government subsidizes anything and forces consumption, the price is always higher than if the market is free and not subsidized. Think of the cost of higher education.

Something we can count on is that the media will just repeat these numbers with almost no questions, despite how far off CBO predictions have been in the past. After all, their agenda is exactly the same as the Democrats' agenda, and facts haven't mattered for a long time. I thought Democrats were for freedom of choice.