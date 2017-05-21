Reading between the lines isn't difficult; the NAACP will become more like Black Lives Matter and less like a mainstream organization dedicated to advancing the economic interests of blacks.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the 109 year old civil rights organization, will not renew the contract of its president, Cornell Brooks, and will "recast" its mission by conducting "a systemwide and strategic revisioning process that will ensure that the NAACP can address these 21st century challenges."

Russell said the process might take a year, during which the group's board would gather comment from members nationwide about the NAACP's future course. The NAACP has been a leader of U.S. civil rights since its founding in 1909. Its pre-eminence has been challenged by the Black Lives Matter movement that sprang up to protest police shootings of African Americans in recent years and by mass protests against President Donald Trump. Johnson said the group wanted to strengthen local and state activism and education and develop local leadership. The decision not to renew Brooks' contract was made by the NAACP national board on Friday. "I'm disappointed and mystified," Brooks said in a telephone interview. He said that, including interim leaders, he was at least the 10th head of the NAACP in 15 years. "There's been a revolving door of CEOs at the NAACP and this is a bad moment for it to be spinning," he said.

The NAACP had tried to keep the violent radicals of Black Lives Matter at arms length - tapping into the energy of their activism without embracing their agenda. But it became clear that younger blacks preferred the confrontational methods of BLM and it became a question of adopting the radical agenda of BLM or becoming less relevant in the black community.

Any "revisioning" of the NAACP will be led by radicals who don't care as much about improving the lives of black people as they do pushing their hysterically exaggerated notions of "justice" and "police brutality." The NAACP tried to work through the courts and the Justice Department to hold police accountable. BLM wants to take to the streets to threaten violence to get what they want. This is not a subtle shift but a radical departure for an organization that, for more than 100 years, has fought for civil rights within the mainstream of American politics.

But the times have changed. And younger blacks prefer the "activism" and rhetoric of violent revolution. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that we are about to enter a new phase in race relations in the US with unknown consequences for black and white alike.