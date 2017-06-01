Leftists can say and do disgusting things publicly in front of innocent children, all the while outrageously decreed by fake news media to have the moral high ground.

For years, I have been extremely frustrated with my fellow Republicans and conservatives allowing leftist Democrats to dictate how we're allowed to fight for our ideas. Meanwhile, leftists can promote whatever violence-inciting lie they deem necessary. Remarkably, despite overwhelming evidence proving otherwise, leftists are still promoting the lie that black criminal Michael Brown was gunned down by a white racist cop while surrendering with his hands up.

Here are just a few examples of what I am talking about. On Trump's inauguration day, at the anti-Trump Women's March in D.C., thousands wore what they crudely called "pussy hats." From the podium, in a gross way, Ashley Judd spoke of menstrual blood and women's private issues. My late mom would have been shocked and extremely embarrassed. Madonna boldly proclaimed her desire to blow up the White House. Fakes news media would have demanded the immediate prosecution of a Tea Party person saying the same.

In 2010, over a million Tea Party Americans gathered in Washington, D.C. to oppose Obamacare. The peaceful, polite crowd left the place cleaner than they had found it. Fake news media despicably told our country it was a mob of haters against their black president. Leftists routinely trash the cites of their rallies.

Democrats countered the Tea Party with their own fake spontaneous movement called Occupy Wall Street. The assorted groups of anti-American fruits and nuts in attendance were highly praised by Democrats and fake news media. They were allowed to break the law, leaving mountains of trash and committing crimes that included rapes. Occupy Wall Street operatives disgustingly dumped a bucket of feces into the lobby of a public building.

With no rebuke from fake news media, Black Lives Matter protesters marched down a New York street, chanting, "What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? Now!"

Recently, the California Democrat chair instructed his audience, "All together now: F--- Donald Trump!"

As a black Tea Party activist who has participated in over 500 Tea Party rallies, never did I witness such language toward President Obama.

Rush Limbaugh created a fake news media firestorm and was deemed a traitor when he courageously said that because he loves his country, he hoped Obama's mission to transform America failed. And yet fake news media celebrate the Democrats' "Resistance Summer" movement against Trump. Is it a stretch to say that leftists openly attempting to block Trump's efforts to make America great again is an act of treason?

Vile leftist activist Kathy Griffin published a disgusting photo of her holding the bloody beheaded head of President Trump. Imagine the tsunami of fake news media outrage had a Tea Party person published such a photo holding Obama's bloody head.

Rabid leftist Trump-hater and TV host Bill Maher made mean-spirited incest jokes about Donald and Ivanka Trump. Again, imagine the furious anger and dire consequences had a conservative made such jokes about Obama and his daughters.

Do you see the pattern, folks? Leftists lay down all kinds of rules for us, while they are allowed to behave without laws or rules of human decency.

Leftists' ultimate goal is to silence all opposition to their mission to transform America. Emboldened by their successful removal of big fish Bill O'Reilly from Fox News, leftists are going after powerful conservative TV and radio host Sean Hannity.

Thank God, finally, conservatives are waking up and fighting back. Brian Maloney and Melanie Morgan have declared it time to stop the scalpings, launching "Operation Fight Fire With Fire." I love it! Atop their list of extreme leftists to push back against is Rachel Maddow. Folks, I know you join me in thinking, "It's about time!"

Candidly, I am still basking in the afterglow of Trump's election, thanking and praising God for delivering us from the edge of losing our country had Hillary won. But we must stay engaged in the battle to preserve our victory. Freedom ain't free, folks. Enraged leftists have cranked up their no-holds-barred opposition to Trump setting us free from Obama's legacy. Even treason against their country is deemed an acceptable tactic to remove Trump from office to resume Obama's transformation of America.

As God gives me strength, that ain't happenin' on my watch.