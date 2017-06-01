The Democrats and Beltway media elites are back at it, driven to skin Trump alive, either through impeachment or just to hold the flayed man aloft as their sigil for the 2018 elections.

If the " anti-Trump brigade " ever succeeds in driving the newly elected president from office, will America return to "normalcy"? John Kass explores the question at chicagotribune.com :

And the Republican establishment, which loathes him, eggs them on, hoping to be rid of their mad, accursed priest. But if their dreams ever came true and Trump were to be removed ... would things slowly get back [to] normal? No. Things would get worse.

Kass blames much of the negative coverage of Trump on an establishment that never thought Trump would win:

They're still bitterly angry that their wisdom was spat upon by the voters. And they refuse to come to grips with their own blindness.

Mr. Kass contends that, while the media and political elites "insist we have a Trump problem," what we really have is the "profound failure of the elites," who are now "scurrying to cover themselves."

But almost 63 million people voted for the president. And forcing them to their knees in capitulation is not a prescription for unification but a prospect for disaster. ... Now America is reaping what the elites have sown.

Trump voters had had enough, says Kass:

They knew Trump was loud, they knew he was vulgar, they knew he was trouble. And they voted for him because they wanted him to make trouble. ... They detest the ruling elites in the modern Versailles so much that they installed a character like Trump. Fixating on Trump doesn't really address this.

Yet the Democratic party has no answers. As Ed Klein observes at newsmax.com, "[a]ll the Democrats have going is their resistance to Trump":

Ask an average Americans [sic] what the Democrats stand for these days, and you can't get an answer. They have run out of ideas. Which is why they have run out of wins.

Victor Davis Hanson, writing at nationalreview.com, puts a finer point on the notion that the traditional Democratic Party no longer exists, with the resistance Democrats and the progressive media having now formed a "fusion party," also known as "the anti-Trump brigade."

After the media hyped the "Resistance," even sore-loser Hillary Clinton piled on that she too had enlisted. Role playing, rumor peddling, and virtue signaling, in lieu of winning elections and offices, are for now the new Democratic agendas.

Noting that the media have "earned only a 19 percent favorable rating," Hanson questions whether the "fusion between Democrats and the media is the old party's salvation or suicide."

Donald Trump has been given a great gift in that his gaffes are seen by most Americans in the context of an obsessed and unhinged Democratic-media nexus. He is pitted against a new fusion party of media elites and aging political functionaries, who all believe that America should operate on their norms, the norms of Washington, New York, Hollywood, and Malibu – all places that symbolize, to most Americans, exactly how the country has gone wrong.

As the realclearpolitics.com link to the Kass column suggests, "[t]hings won't go back to normal for the failed elites."