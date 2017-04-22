Trump Derangement Syndrome sends NYT’s David Brooks off the deep end

See also: Longtime close Hillary aide confirms physical symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome widespread among Beltway journalists Once upon a time, David Brooks was considered the house conservative at the New York Times. But in his April 21 New York Times column, he put President Donald J. Trump on a list of "strong men" that includes Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and North Korea's Kim Jong-un. Mr. Brooks noted that Erdoğan has "dismantle[d] democratic institutions and replace[d] them with majoritarian dictatorship." The Times columnist went on to assert: "While running for office, Donald Trump violated every norm of statesmanship built up over these many centuries[.]" Mr. Brooks, however, does not elaborate, explain, or elucidate the nature of the alleged violations.

But when it comes to discussion of President Trump, NeverTrumps like David Brooks feel no need to place their anti-Trump views on a foundation of fact. For Trump-haters, the truth is in the accusation. And so, comparing President Trump to Turkey's Erdoğan, Mr. Brooks does not set forth the democratic institutions dismantled by Mr. Trump, nor does he provide evidence of the "majoritarian dictatorship" that was constructed during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. How could he, there being no such dismantling, no such dictatorship here? Mr. Brooks recognizes "the collapse of liberal values at home," citing "fragile thugs who call themselves students [who] shout down and abuse speakers in a weekly basis." But are these illiberals to be found under the banner of Trumpism – or under the banner of the totalitarianism of left? Mr. Brooks goes on to cite a study suggesting that only 57 percent of "young Americans" (age range not provided) are committed to democracy, compared to "91 percent in the 1930's[.]" What is the source of this declining commitment to democracy: student Republicans, or students influenced by leftist professors? Mr. Brooks does not say. For David Brooks, apparently, critical thinking about political trends does not require precise analysis; anti-Trump innuendo will do. I challenge David Brooks to point to any instance of political repression attributable, today, to conservatives on college campuses. I challenge David Brooks – or any of the Trump-detesting columnists at The New York Times (and aren't they all?) – to explain how it is that if President Trump is the American version of Kim Jong-un, the New York Times is still publishing? The threat to the American spirit of liberty is not to be found among conservatives, or in the corridors of today's White House. The threats to democracy, to free speech, to the free flow of information are to be found on the left side of the political divide, from neo-totalitarians who, like the execrable Howard Dean, would limit free speech to persons who agree with the political biases of leftists – with the encouragement of NeverTrumps in the media like David Brooks, who lack the ability to distinguish a duly elected American president from the brutal dictator of a totalitarian state.