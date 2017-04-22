But because she let the cat out of the bag while in Australia, her stunning admission has so far received no attention in the American media. The great Andrew Bolt , understood what was just admitted to, though the rest of the Aussie media -- including the interviewer in question -- remained in slumber over the startling admission.

We now have it on very good authority that Trump Derangement Syndrome is a genuine phenomenon, widespread among DC journalists. The existence of actual physical symptoms of this mental disorder has been confirmed by a very well-connected member of Team Hillary, someone with a wide circle of friends and acquaintances among the overlapping spheres are Hillary supporters and journalists.

Lissa Muscatine is a founding member of what has been called Hillaryland, the circle of close advisors that has surrounded Mrs. Clinton since her early days as First Lady. Muscatine became Hillary’s speech writer when she was FLOTUS, and has been an aide ever since. She is also married to former Washington Post reporter and editor Bradley Graham, wealthy heir to a fortune, but not a member of the Post’s former owner’s family. The couple recently garnered hosannas (two flattering WaPo articles, for instance) among the Washington, DC swells by stepping up and buying a much-beloved local bookstore, Politics and Prose, when its founder died, paying a reputed two million dollars, a rich price indeed for any bricks and mortar book outlet in the age of Amazon. One hardly could get more connected among the Beltway elite than this couple.

Ms. Muscatine currently is working on a book to be titled Hillaryland, and was in Australia for an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of females being eligible to become Rhodes Scholars. (She was a member of the first class of women to receive the honor, established by colonialist and diamond kingpin Cecil Rhodes, a vocal supporter of White Supremacy, which is awkward, considering how far left the organization has trended in recent decades.)

Perhaps lulled into a feeling of safety being interviewed far from home by Deborah Snow of the left wing Sydney Morning Herald, Lissa Muscatine confirmed that the election of Donald Trump has caused mental stress among her circle of friends so intense that they have named it:

"One friend's doctor jokingly called it Trumporrhoea – they [the reporters] are all exhausted, coming down with insomnia, gastrointestinal disorders, these physiological reactions….”

Of course, they are using a name the likens the President of the United States to foul excrement, a psychological tactic that allows them to feel good about admitting their own state of mental disturbance. However, given the fact that the source of these physical symptoms is psychological, she is admitting to a form of mental impairment resulting from an election outcome.

Is Trump Deranement Syndrome deserving of inclusion in the next edition of the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders)? Crieria for inclusion in the next (sixth) edition, are, according to Slate:

To make it into the DSM-V, a new disorder will have to meet a host of criteria. Its symptoms must be severe enough to cause impairment or distress (a possible deal-breaker for one proposed diagnosis, caffeine withdrawal disorder). New diagnoses must also be sufficiently different from categories of illness already recognized by the manual. Pathological grief disorder, for example, characterized by prolonged and excessive anguish following the loss of a loved one, is a strong contender for inclusion in the DSM-V. Its supporters must conclusively show, however, that it is distinct from similar conditions, like major depression. Advocates of a new diagnosis must also demonstrate that it won't generate false positives—people who meet the diagnostic criteria but don't actually have the condition. That could be a problem for binge eating disorder, a diagnosis that has generated significant research but might apply to a disconcertingly large proportion of America's overweight population. Disorders that are judged to be politically sensitive may also come in for added scrutiny. That was the case for masochistic or self-defeating personality disorder, a DSM-IV candidate that was scrapped when critics objected that it might be used to suggest that victims of violence invited or enjoyed being abused. Likewise, premenstrual dysphoric disorder was proposed for inclusion in DSM-III and again for DSM-IV but was relegated to the "for further study" appendix after protests from women's groups, who said that the category treated a normal biological function as a pathology.

Realistically, given the politicization of the psychiatric and psychological professions, there is zero chance of TDS being recognized as a disorder. But according to one knowledgeable observer, it is widespread and does cause impairment.

