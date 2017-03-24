All hail Chelsea Augusta

Chelsea Clinton has spent her youthful but impactful live in the shadow of her illustrious parents, Presidents Bill and Hillary Clinton. It is altogether fitting, therefore, that Vanity Fair has recognized her contributions with a Lifetime Achievement award. The accomplishments of such a young person require close and admiring examination. Her influence became first manifest during her father's administration, as leader of the intern selection committee. Her youth allowed her to connect with candidates, while her judgement produced an intern corps with unprecedented talents.

After crowning her education with advanced Firsts from Oxford, Chelsea returned to drive her mother's record-setting campaign for Senate. From Westchester County to the Hamptons, from the barrios of NYC to the shutins of Hart Island, Chelsea delivered, launching her mother on a senatorial career rivalled only by the likes of Henry Clay, Robert Taft, Daniel Webster, and Joe McCarthy. Who has not benefitted from Chelsea's drafting that masterpiece, the Clinton-Sanders Economic Equity Act, which made quality fiberboard homes available under every overpass and in every railyard and brownfield, which ended homelessness and realized the long-held American dream of economic quality, public servants excepted. Scarcely had the Levelers begun implementing the Equity Act than Chelsea spearheaded the Clinton Middle Eastern Initiative, which secured peace in the Middle East and Clintons in the White House, whilst some naysayers question the utility of reducing Israel to a sheet of glowing, radioactive glass. In her spare time, of course, she has been an exemplary wife and mother, cured AIDS and ended world hunger, beginning with the distribution of gluten-free bread and sustainably harvested fish at her own wedding. Such accomplishments in such a young life truly merit awe and applause. We can only await what the future may hold as Ms. Clinton contemplates a career in Congress and an opportunity to set aside the 25th Amendment for the enduring benefit of House Clinton.