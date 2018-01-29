The Week Ahead Promises an Awful Lot
The coming week looks like a doozy: another leftist “people’s” mass demonstration today, President Trump’s first State of the Union address to the Congress and the nation on Tuesday, and the expected release of the House Republicans’ FISA memo after that. Not to mention all kinds of hints that other shoes may be dropping as the Democrat Party and the Deep State scramble to wrest control of the 24/7 news cycle narrative in these most uncertain times.
Fox News Channel host and one of the last remaining truth-telling figures in the MSM Sean Hannity is promising, in one of his recent Twitter messages “Monday’s a big day…tick tock.” That tweet was posted at 7:08 PM E.T. Saturday after Hannity’s Twitter account mysteriously disappeared for a while early Saturday morning. Earlier in the week, investigative journalist and Fox News Contributor Sara A. Carter, a mainstay of Hannity’s radio and Fox News TV programs since last March, announced at her website that her Twitter feed had been “compromised” on or about Jan. 22. It was subsequently restored to her control. As she tweeted on Jan. 25 “My account was hacked and now it’s back. Thank goodness and thank you @Twitter for helping me regain control.”
There’s something happening here. Cautionary header at Sara Carter’s Web page Jan. 24, 2018
Hannity, who has been slowly peeling away layers of the Obama administration-Deep State conspiracy to destroy President Trump during the past year (with the help of investigative journalists like Carter, John Solomon, and Gregg Jarrett), is increasingly the #1 target in the media of the anti-Trump Resistance. A lengthy article in the anti-Trump mouthpiece POLITICO on Friday, “As the network escalates its attacks on the FBI, mainstream conservatives say it is endangering U.S. institutions,” focused much of its attention on Hannity and what he has been reporting in recent days. The article’s author managed to get quotes from a variety of Never Trump RINO Republicans attacking Hannity and his POTUS-friendly colleagues at Fox News.
In advance of President Trump’s prime-time address to a joint session of the Congress on Tuesday, the Resistance is planning a “People’s State of the Union," an all-out counter-push on Monday, organized by MoveOn.org and headlined by Michael Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and a collection of other far left so-called celebrities and activists. After the president’s address, or possibly the following night, rabid anti-Trumper Rep. Maxine Waters (D_CA), who has been calling for the president’s impeachment or removal from office pretty much since day one, has been offered time on BET (Black Entertainment Television) for a counter State of the Union address.
It’s not a certainty, but various sources have been predicting that by the middle of next week the long-awaited purported bombshell 4-page “FISA memo” (#ReleaseTheMemo) that reportedly outs the dirty players in President Obama’s administration who conspired to take down President Trump, will be released. To head it off, the Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have been casting the memo as a flawed partisan Republican document whose purpose is to deflect attention from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. Democrats opposed to releasing the memo also insist that it has the potential of harming government intelligence agencies and compromising national security.
Leading the opposition to the memo in Congress is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking minority member of the House Intelligence Committee whose Republican majority prepared the memo. In a statement on Thursday, Jan. 18, increasingly parroted since then by his allies in the Democrat Party and the media, Schiff said:
The Majority voted on a party-line basis to grant House Members access to a profoundly misleading set of talking points drafted by Republican staff attacking the FBI and its handling of the investigation. Rife with factual inaccuracies and referencing highly classified materials that most of Republican Intelligence Committee members were forced to acknowledge they had never read, this is meant only to give Republican House members a distorted view of the FBI. This may help carry White House water, but it is a deep disservice to our law enforcement professionals.
As author, former Secret Service agent, podcast host, and frequent guest on Fox News Dan Bongino tweeted on Jan. 27:
After they #ReleaseTheMemo you can absolutely count on the Dems embarking on a scorched earth campaign to lie their way through this epic scandal. There’s no lie they won’t tell, no character they won’t assassinate, & no deception they won’t embrace to hide what they did.
With incendiary and unpredictable events like these, and undoubtedly many more like them to come, it might be said that we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Or, as Robert F. Kennedy said in a speech at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa on June 6, 1966:
There is a Chinese curse which says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. They are times of danger and uncertainty; but they are also the most creative of any time in the history of mankind.
Amen.
Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran reporter and analyst of news on national politics, media, and popular culture. In addition to his writing, Peter has appeared as a guest commentator on NBC; PBS; the CBC; and, on January 4, 2018, the BBC. For announcements and links to a wide selection of Peter's published work, follow him on Twitter at @pchowka.
