The Week Ahead Promises an Awful Lot

The coming week looks like a doozy: another leftist “people’s” mass demonstration today, President Trump’s first State of the Union address to the Congress and the nation on Tuesday, and the expected release of the House Republicans’ FISA memo after that. Not to mention all kinds of hints that other shoes may be dropping as the Democrat Party and the Deep State scramble to wrest control of the 24/7 news cycle narrative in these most uncertain times. Fox News Channel host and one of the last remaining truth-telling figures in the MSM Sean Hannity is promising, in one of his recent Twitter messages “Monday’s a big day…tick tock.” That tweet was posted at 7:08 PM E.T. Saturday after Hannity’s Twitter account mysteriously disappeared for a while early Saturday morning. Earlier in the week, investigative journalist and Fox News Contributor Sara A. Carter, a mainstay of Hannity’s radio and Fox News TV programs since last March, announced at her website that her Twitter feed had been “compromised” on or about Jan. 22. It was subsequently restored to her control. As she tweeted on Jan. 25 “My account was hacked and now it’s back. Thank goodness and thank you @Twitter for helping me regain control.”