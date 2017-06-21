Hannity for the Defense: Fox News Stalwart Shines

As the efforts by President Trump’s enemies are settling into a permanent war of attrition in an attempt to unseat the 45th president, veteran broadcaster Sean Hannity’s nightly program Hannity on the Fox News channel at 10 PM ET has become – more than ever before – must-see appointment viewing. Hannity has devoted a significant part of his program each night to an intelligent and deep examination of the efforts that are being instigated by the anti-Trump “resistance” movement – issues that are being almost totally ignored by the rest of the mainstream media. As he has in the past, Hannity begins each night’s show with a monologue. Increasingly, he has dedicated this segment to an artfully organized update on the left’s bizarre, harmful, and growing preoccupation with bringing down President Trump. As multiple investigations of the president and his staff by committees in both houses of the Congress and the Special Counsel proceed unchecked and expand, they morph into a nagging new status quo. In turn, the fetid bureaucratic D.C. swamp feeds damaging anonymous leaks to the mainstream media maw, resulting in no shortage of material for Hannity and his staff to work with.

It’s a tough job to speak truth to this heavily entrenched and influential Deep State on a large prominent cable television channel, but somebody has to do it. Hannity is settling into a pattern, which has helped to make it essential viewing. On most nights lately, the host is being joined by a group of returning experts. They include Sara Carter, a reporter for Circa News who has proven to be particularly adept at uncovering toxic secrets of the government’s permanent bureaucracy, Jay Sekulow, an articulate constitutional attorney and a recent addition to President Trump’s legal team, and Gregg Jarrett, a Fox News anchor and an attorney who has done original reporting on the subject of the legality and constitutionality of the investigations that are ensnaring the Trump administration. Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett, and Sean Hannity on Hannity June 19, 2017 On June 19, Hannity opened his show with these comments: Welcome to Hannity. Leftist rage reaches now an all-time high as liberal hatred towards the president is now spiraling out of control. Newt Gingrich, Jay Sekulow, Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett all here tonight. Plus, special counsel Robert Mueller is engaging in investigative mission creep, what I warned you about. It’s now turned into a political witch hunt. It needs to be shut down. We will cover all of that in tonight’s very important “Opening Monologue.” All right, liberal hatred towards President Trump and Republicans has now reached a fever pitch. It has become uglier, nastier than anything we have seen in modern political history. And now it is becoming violent. Hannity has been the host or co-host of a program in prime time on Fox News ever since the channel debuted in 1996. He also hosts the second most highly rated radio talk show in the United States, which went into national syndication on September 10, 2001. Prior to entering the world of syndication, The Sean Hannity Show aired locally with ratings success on radio stations in Alabama, Atlanta, and New York City. These days, the program serves as a complement to Hannity’s nightly Fox News TV show, exploring many of the same issues with a focus, passion, and intelligence that are not that common in the world of political talk radio. (Notable brothers in arms of Hannity’s in this regard are Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin.) Hannity shows no signs of changing his program’s focus anytime soon. At the conclusion of the segment exploring the “get Trump” issue on June 20, Hannity pledged “Every night we're going to stay on it until we get to the truth.” Not to be overlooked: Sean Hannity currently has the highest or second highest rated show in prime time most nights on the Fox News channel. The headline of the TVNewser ratings report for Monday, June 19, for example, was “Fox News's dominance at 8 and 10 p.m. gave the network a prime time win.” Indeed, in his 10 PM time slot that night, Sean Hannity beat his competition on CNN and MSNBC by a comfortable margin. Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who writes about national politics, media, popular culture, and health care. His bio with links to many of his writings can be accessed here.