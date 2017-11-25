Bill Clinton and the 'Lolita Express'

Republicans were the predators, as serial accuser and so-called feminist lawyer Gloria Allred reminded us when she appeared with a box of tissue and victims to accuse GOP candidates Herman Cain, Donald Trump and, now, Judge Roy Moore , She is not going to be found at a press conference with the victims of Sen. Bob Menendez , Sen. Al Franken, and Rep. John Conyers.

The belated attempt by the left to cover their hypocrisy on sexual predators by throwing Bill and Hillary Clinton under the bus now that they have no further political use for them is staggering. They forget their mantra that his being serviced by Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office was personal and didn’t matter as long as he was doing a good job as President. It was the GOP, you know, that was waging a war on women.

The “right on the issues” defense does not apply to Republicans like Judge Roy Moore, nor does presumption of innocence. Democratic hypocrites rushed to condemn Moore faster than you can say “Anthony Weiner.” Franken, Menendez, and Conyers are right on the issues, which may be why the chorus for their unseating is, to say the least, somewhat muted. Judge Moore has been accused of dallying with underage girls, which is a charge his accusers are mysteriously not bringing up against Bill Clinton, a frequent passenger on the jet of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. As noted by the Daily Caller:

Former President Bill Clinton continues to remain silent about the 26 flights he took aboard convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” which reportedly offered underage girls to passengers to rape. Fox News wrote in 2016 that the Lolita Express, a Boeing 727 jet, was “reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.” Clinton flew on some trips where the flight logs showed only the first names of female passengers… Clinton traveled aboard the “Lolita Express” with a soft core porn actress and traveled on 11 flights with Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen, who allegedly procured underage girls for men, according to Gawker. Gawker reported Kellam was “accused in court filings of acting as pimps for him (Epstein), recruiting and grooming young girls into their network of child sex workers, and frequently participating in sex acts with them.”

Bill Clinton had a habit of ditching his Secret Service protection when flying with child predator Epstein on his “Lolita Express”:

Fox News reported Friday that records show Mr. Clinton declined Secret Service protection on at least five flights. The network’s investigation reveals Mr. Clinton flew on the Boeing 727 “Lolita Express” 26 times, more than doubling the previously reported 11 trips. “Bill Clinton… associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile. Why would a former president associate with a man like that?” said Conchita Sarnoff of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, Fox reported. Ms. Conchita also authored a book on Mr. Epstein titled “TrafficKing.” Mr. Epstein was arrested in 2005 and signed a plea agreement in 2007 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, accepting a single charge of soliciting prostitution. He agreed to a 30-month sentence, registered as a “Tier 1” sex offender with the U.S. Virgin Islands and paid dozens of young girls under a federal statute providing for compensation to victims of child sexual abuse. A Clinton spokesperson did not return the network’s emails requesting comment. Martin Weinberg, Mr. Epstein’s attorney, declined multiple inquiries into the flights.

It is not known how many times Bill Clinton had his seat and tray table in the upright and locked position when flying with Jeffrey Epstein or whether their conversations revolved around golf and grandchildren. It is not known why Clinton flew so many times with a child sex predator. Given Bill Clinton’s track record and Epstein’s expertise on procurement, one doubts it was to solicit donations to the Clinton Foundation. As a Fox News report noted:

Epstein, who counts among his pals royal figures, heads of state, celebrities and fellow billionaires, spent 13 months in prison and home detention for solicitation and procurement of minors for prostitution. He allegedly had a team of traffickers who procured girls as young as 12 to service his friends on “Orgy Island,” an estate on Epstein's 72-acre island, called Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands…. Official flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration show Clinton traveled on some of the trips with as many as 10 U.S. Secret Service agents. However, on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed. The U.S. Secret Service has declined to answer multiple Freedom of Information Act requests filed by FoxNews.com seeking information on these trips. Clinton would have been required to file a form to dismiss the agent detail, a former Secret Service agent told FoxNews.com. In response to a separate FOIA request from FoxNews.com, the U.S. Secret Service said it has no records showing agents were ever on the island with Clinton.

One can only suppose that this was a lot more fun than talking to AD Loretta Lynch on the tarmac. There is more to chew on here than Roy Moore’s stalking at a restaurant he says he never ate at or a mall the manager says he was never banned from. Yet even as liberals engage in Clinton coverage mea culpas, this is strangely not brought up.

It deserves to be brought up. “There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Ivanka Trump recently told the AP. The same could be said of William Jefferson Clinton.

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.