Mall Never Banned Moore and Other Lies

The former manager of the Gadsden Mall, Barnes Boyle, said he does not remember Moore being banned.

The rush to judgment by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and others was premature, but the facts about Judge Roy Moore may be unraveling the fiction as we speak, starting with the accusation that Moore was banned from the Gadsen Mall for repeatedly trolling for young women. The problem is, the manager of the mall says Roy Moore was never banned :

“It was part of the job, yeah, we did have written reports and things (on people banned,” Boyle, 86, who managed the mall from 1981 to 1998, told WBRC. “To my knowledge he was not banned from the mall.”

Moore has been under intense pressure to get out of the senate race as new accusers have continued to come forward.

The legacy media ran with the unverified story by a mall worker that Moore had been banned and Sen. Graham even repeated it on Fox News.

Sen.Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he had been willing to give Roy Moore the benefit of the doubt when the sexual misconduct allegations arose, but now he’s heard enough and he thinks the Alabama Senate nominee is guilty. “We’re in a political environment,” Graham told Fox News host Shannon Bream. “[When] the allegations first came out I said, if true he should step aside. I’ve heard enough. I believe the women. “He was barred from a mall. His behavior was so extreme in his thirties that apparently the Gadsden mall put him on the no-fly list,” he said. “That tells me a lot. I don’t know anybody personally who’s been banned from a mall.”

But, as President Ronald Reagan used to say, facts are stubborn things, and the fact is Roy Moore was not banned from the Gadsden Mall for predatory activities:

Remember the mall worker who so convincingly said Roy Moore was banned for harassing young girls decades ago? Well the mall manager from 1981-1996 came out and said Moore was never banned so far as he knows. The time frame isn’t exact, but it would seem that something like that would be common knowledge for some time. The media reported the mall worker’s interview as if it were fact over all the major networks, but it was hearsay Barnes Boyle, who was manager of the Gadsden Mall from 1981 to 1996, told WBRC News in Alabama to his knowledge Moore was not banned. “To my knowledge, he was not banned from the mall,” Boyle told the news station. “We did have written reports and things. But to my knowledge, he was not banned from the mall,” Boyle told WBRC in Birmingham, Ala. Most of the accusations were in the 1970s but Moore was prominent and if he was banned in the ’70s, he would likely have still known.

This is another claim about Roy Moore that mysteriously never became an issue in his statewide and county races, that is, until he threatened the GOP establishment in Washington, D.C. by winning the Alabama Senate primary. Then, accompanied by serial accuser Gloria Allred and a box of tissue, women such as Beverly Nelson suddenly found their alleged trauma too much to bear without telling their tale of woe conveniently just four weeks before a national election. Casting doubts on her story is none other than her stepson, Darrel Nelson:

Darrel Nelson, the stepson of Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore accuser Beverly Young Nelson, claims that his stepmother’s accusations are “one hundred percent a lie.” “I know for a fact that there is a lot that that woman does not tell the truth on,” Nelson claimed in an in-person interview with Breitbart News. “Do I think that Beverly is trustworthy? No, I really don’t. Could I see her making it up? … The odds are in that favor.” Beverly Nelson, 55, gave a press conference earlier this week at which she claimed that Moore sexually assaulted her in a car in December 1977 or early January 1978 when she was a 16-year-old high school student. Nelson said the alleged assault took place outside a restaurant in Gadsden, Ala., where she says that she worked as a waitress… Beverly Nelson says that she told her husband about the accusations against Moore before they got married. “Before I married my husband, John, I told him what Mr. Moore had done to me,” she said alongside Allred at the news conference. Darrel Nelson said that neither Beverly nor his own father ever mentioned the claims against Moore. If she told him, you would think that somewhere along the conversations of talking to his son and talking to his family that he would’ve mentioned something like that. That’s something you don’t hide from anybody,” he said.

Then there’s the issue of the yearbook which Nelson and Allred claim Moore signed, which Allred has thus far refused to have examined by independent experts who can verify the age of the ink and whether in fact the handwriting is Moore’s, that is, until she can milk it for more camera time as the election clock runs down:

Gloria Allred is a highly accomplished, if controversial, lawyer who is admired -- or reviled -- for her sensational representation of women who are alleged victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Yet on Wednesday she committed a major blunder when she declined a public invitation by the attorney representing Roy Moore, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, to have a key piece of evidence examined by independent experts…. (Moore attorney Phillip L. Jauregui ) noted that handwriting experts “can’t look at a copy on the Internet… they’ve got to look at an original.” He demanded that Allred release the yearbook to a “neutral custodian” so that a “professional expert” could examine it to determine whether the signature was genuine -- or, as he contended, a “fraud.” He said that Allred would be free to send her own handwriting expert to examine the yearbook and the signature for herself. Allred then called into CNN, reaching Wolf Blitzer live on The Situation Room. She said that she would be willing to submit the yearbook to “an independent expert or experts” -- but only once her client and Moore had testified under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Ethics before the election. She would not agree to have the yearbook examined otherwise, claiming “we’re not going to be distracted.”

Having experts verify whether it is Moore’s signature or not on a key piece of evidence is a distraction? Or maybe finding out it is not Moore’s signature as he claims would blow Allred’s chance for more publicity, and blow more smoke before a national audience.

There’s a principle in law which says that if a witness is caught lying about the littlest thing then all of that witness’ testimony can be discarded. There is another principle that guilt should be determined in a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt. There is plenty of reasonable doubt here – decades-old accusations unmentioned during Roy Moore’s political career until now, only to be resurrected by celebrity lawyer and serial accuser Gloria Allred.

One key question is whether Bob Menendez and Al Franken will be barred from the Senate as Moore’s accusers say he should be if he wins on Dec. 12. Equal justice under the law, right?

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.