Why did it take five years to catch the J6 bomber?

The alleged January 6 pipe bomber has finally been arrested, and his political leanings and race should be no surprise:

Graphic: X Post

It’s a case I’ve covered in detail at my home blog, and here at AT. There is much about this case that has made no sense from the beginning. Law Enforcement, including the FBI and Secret Service, appeared not to have followed the basics of investigation. And police officers on the scene, apparently aware there was a bomb only feet away, were blissfully unconcerned.

With all those federal resources, with all that manpower, the FBI was, for four years, unable to make the least progress in the case. With the revelation of Brian Cole’s involvement, we have a good idea why not: he didn’t fit the media and government narrative that the bomber must have been a white male, MAGA domestic terrorist insurrectionist like all the rest at the Capital that day. With Cole’s arrest, the media is reflexively trying to stick to that narrative, but it’s not looking good for them:

Weeks before 30-year-old Cole Jr. allegedly planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democrat and Republican parties on January 5, 2021, a court ruled against the company in its lawsuit attacking the Trump administration on immigration issues, The Daily Wire has learned. An FBI affidavit in the case notes that the suspect works for a bail bond company and lives with his mother. Later in 2021, the company held a press conference bemoaning anti-black racism with a left-wing attorney. Cole Sr. and Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, attempted to sic the Biden Department of Justice on a local Tennessee prosecutor who had raised questions about the bail bond company.

NBC and CNN immediately reported that Cole believed conspiracy theories—the election was stolen—about the 2020 election, implying he must have been a Trump supporter. After Cole’s arrest, CNN’s Jake Tapper identified him as a “30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs." Facts, and photographs, suggest otherwise. The Biden FBI knew about Cole, apparently for years:

Graphic: X Post

As PJ Media previously reported, Cole’s arrest did not result from new tips or a brave new witness suddenly emerging from the shadows; it was because the Trump administration reviewed the evidence and pieced it together—something that should have been done years ago. “Today's arrest happened because the Trump Administration has made this case a priority. The total lack of movement on this case in our nation's capital undermined the public trust of our enforcement agencies,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday. “This cold case languished for four years until Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino came to the FBI. The FBI, along with US Attorney Pirro and all of our prosecutors, have worked tirelessly for months sifting through evidence that had been sitting at the FBI with the Biden Administration for four long years.”

The Biden/Wray FBI launched, and bragged about, the biggest investigation in its history as they ruthlessly pursued grandmothers across the nation for what amounted to misdemeanors, yet with all their resources, couldn’t identify a suspect who allegedly planted multiple bombs, threatening the life of the Vice President?

When Donald Trump took office, the FBI was suddenly able to properly analyze the evidence it had already collected. FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the FBI interviewed no one new and collected no new evidence. All the Patel FBI did was engage in the competent, non-political police work the Wray FBI refused to do, and lo and behold, there Cole was.

How could that have happened? Was it because the Biden Administration didn’t want to find the bomber? Because they knew he wasn’t white or MAGA? Because he was working for them? Because they were so busy pursuing people for misdemeanors they had no one to investigate multiple felonies? Because an arrest of the bomber would distract from the J6 Committee’s Hollywood-produced circus? All of the above? Worse?

Apparently, Cole is cooperating, so it’s possible we may learn more, or Cole may come to a bad end while in custody before he can implicate the right—left—people.

One thing is certain: unless the media gets a new and effective narrative, they’re going to lose interest in this case with blinding speed, just like the Wray FBI did.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.