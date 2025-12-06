Minnesota is raping itself

The national news media has recently and grudgingly begun to take interest in Minnesota. An integral part of the Democrat Party’s national strategy, until now Minnesota was primarily known as Ground Zero of the George Floyd debacle which sparked the 2020 “Summer of Love” and its billions in damages, largely to blue cities.

Minnesota also became notorious during the Harris/Walz presidential run as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was exposed as a serial liar, useful idiot for the Chinese Communist Party, and a particularly incompetent politician and governor. That’s a distinction that has blossomed with the revelation of massive fraud—the “Feeding Our Future” scandal--reaching as high as two billion dollars, largely perpetrated by Minnesota’s Somali population, the largest in America. That round of arrests doesn’t tell the full story.

Last week nearly 500 state employees went public, saying they told Walz about the fraud, but were ignored and persecuted. Pressed on his coverup, Walz said he accepted responsibility for “putting people in jail.”

That was a lie. No local or state authority has been involved in investigating, arresting or prosecuting any of the fraudsters. It has all been done by federal authorities. Walz is very upset, however, because Minnesotans have been calling him “retard,” which he sees as a credible death threat.

Why would Walz and the entire criminal justice apparatus of Minnesota allow such blatant lawlessness? It’s Trump Derangement Syndrome and their far leftist dedication to fully protecting criminals, particularly illegal alien and black criminals, over the safety of Minnesotans.

A case in point, by no means unrepresentative or unusual, is that of serial rapist, Abdihmahat Bille Mohamed, a Somali.

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, was charged by complaint with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping…As detailed in the complaint, Mohamed kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017 and an adult woman in 2025. In between, he raped at least three other women. “The allegations are sickening – multiple kidnappings and rapes, including against minors – and they happened in a state that has chosen ideology over public safety. Minnesota’s radical soft-on-crime policies created an environment where predators believe they can act without consequence. President Trump was elected to restore law and order, and under Attorney General Bondi, this Department is making sure violent criminals like this will face real justice and spend the rest of their natural lives in federal prison,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Why is the US Attorney involved in what are traditionally state-level crimes? Because statue authorities enabled Mohamed and ensured he could rape as he pleased.

*12-12-17: Mohamed and others kidnapped a 15-year-old, and at gunpoint, forced her to perform fellatio and gang-raped her.

*02-07-18: Mohamed and two others kidnapped and gang-raped an adult woman.

*05-08-18: Mohamed and another man kidnapped another adult woman and at gunpoint raped and forced her to perform fellatio.

05-30-24: Mohamed kidnapped and raped another adult woman, but was interrupted by her sister and arrested at the scene.

09-15-25: Mohamed kidnapped another adult woman and held her in a motel for a week, repeatedly raping her.

In most, if not all, of these cases DNA evidence implicated Mohamed. Mohamed was prosecuted by the Hennepin County—Minneapolis—prosecutor’s office in 2024. That office is notorious for being deferential to criminals. Not only did the prosecutors drop the May 2018 case, Mohamed was sentenced to only 0-5 years on probation.

On May 21, 2025, Mohamed was sentenced in the 2017 case. He received 36 months in prison, which was stayed for five years. He was also given 364 days in the Workhouse, credited to time served, and was given five years of probation, apparently consecutive with his first sentence. In the same appearance, Mohamed was sentenced for the rape of another victim, given probation for one day and released. That probation was vacated on May 29. Court records indicated Mohamed successfully served his day of probation and didn’t commit a crime of violence.

On December 3, 2025, federal law enforcement received information concerning violent kidnappings and rapes committed by Mohamed in Minnesota. Law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office immediately investigated and found that, as set forth in the Complaint, there is probable cause to believe that Mohamed committed a string of disturbing sexual assaults—several of them gang rapes—of at least five victims between 2017 and 2025, many following the same pattern. Mohamed faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment and up to a sentence of life for his crimes.

Such is the state of public safety and justice in the People’s Republic of Minnesota. Were Democrats still in charge in DC, Mohamed would almost certainly still be at large, kidnapping and raping at will.

