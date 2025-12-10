Vermont school district raises Somali flag

The Winooski School District, located in western Vermont, recently raised a Somali flag above its grounds.

According to the New York Post:

A Vermont school district has sparked national outrage after district leaders raised the flag of Somalia on campus. The Winooski School District — located just outside Burlington, where roughly 9% of students are Somali — raised the light-blue flag on Monday to honor the “Somali youth and families in Winooski and Vermont.”

The district has three flagpoles, and chose to raise the Somali flag on one, along with the U.S. flag and the state’s flag.

After systemic, massive, and historic fraud has been uncovered directly involving the Somali community in Minnesota. And as similar fraud is being uncovered in Ohio, Maine, and Vermont itself.

To call this amazing chutzpah would be an understatement. It is a middle finger, hoisted and held high, and directed at law-abiding American citizens and taxpayers.

The district said, via a Dec. 5 Facebook post, "We are raising the Somali flag this week in honor of our Somali youth and families in Winooski and Vermont. On Monday, we will be gathering to celebrate together and to learn more about our civil rights."

Whose civil rights? Those of the Somali immigrants or of the native taxpayers?

In response to the understandably controversial move, the Winooski School District commented thusly on its original post: "The Somali flag is being flown for one week as a gesture of support for our Somali students and families. Winooski is a proudly diverse community, and we are committed to recognizing and uplifting all of the cultures that make our district stronger."

Make the district stronger or poorer? More united or more at odds? “Proudly diverse” in terms of who is on the government dole?

This is akin to the rallies on college campuses in support of Hamas and Gaza after Oct. 7. While not as disgusting, it is tone deaf, deliberately provocative, and a further sign of America’s long surrender to those who hold views antithetical to the founders and the founding. A surrender that can only lead to chaos, destitution -- and a near total loss of liberty and the concept of inherent and inalienable rights granted to us by our Creator.

The unprecedented fraud even now being uncovered in Minnesota may explain why the state replaced its old flag a few years ago with one that bore a striking resemblance to the Somali flag. That a school in Vermont chose this time to raise the Somali flag is troubling at best.

Image: Grok, AI-generated picture