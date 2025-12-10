Minnesota: where rape is easy

In the Classic Mel Brook’s comedy Blazing Saddles, the corrupt attorney General is vetting criminal’s qualifications as he forms a posse. One comical thug brags: “cattle rustling, murder, rape…rape.” “You said rape twice,” notes the AG. “I like rape,” replied the thug.

Hennepin County’s—Minneapolis--Prosecutor’s Office apparently also likes rape. That’s just a part of the burgeoning story of Minnesota corruption. It’s a story I mentioned in Minnesota is Raping Itself, but there are additional dimensions that compel another look at rapist Adbimahat Bille Mohamed. A brief history of his justice system misadventures:

Graphic TikTok Post

*12-12-17: Mohamed and others kidnapped a 15-year-old, and at gunpoint, forced her to perform fellatio and gang-raped her.

*02-07-18: Mohamed and two others kidnapped and gang-raped an adult woman.

*05-08-18: Mohamed and another man kidnapped another adult woman and at gunpoint raped and forced her to perform fellatio.

05-30-24: Mohamed kidnapped and raped another adult woman, but was interrupted by her sister and arrested at the scene.

09-15-25: Mohamed kidnapped another adult woman and held her in a motel for a week, repeatedly raping her.

In most, if not all, of these cases DNA evidence implicated Mohamed. Mohamed was prosecuted by the Hennepin County—Minneapolis—prosecutor’s office in 2024. That office is notorious for being deferential to criminals. Not only did the prosecutors drop the May 2018 case, Mohamed was sentenced to only 0-5 years on probation.

On May 21, 2025, Mohamed was sentenced in the 2017 case. He received 36 months in prison, which was stayed for five years. He was also given 364 days in the Workhouse, credited to time served, and was given five years of probation, apparently consecutive with his first sentence. In the same appearance, Mohamed was sentenced for the rape of another victim, given probation for one day and released. That probation was vacated on May 29. Court records indicated Mohamed successfully served his day of probation and didn’t commit a crime of violence.

Consider that the sentencing guidelines suggest a presumptive 144-month prison commitment for a single 1st degree CSC conviction with no criminal history. Upon Mohamed’s most recent arrest, the federal DOJ took over:

In a statement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed Minnesota’s “left-wing soft-on-crime policies” for putting innocent people at risk from a “Somali national.” In response, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the Justice Department news release is a “clear attempt to politicize a sexual assault prosecution to inflict further harm on our entire Somali community.”

Right. I wonder what the women Mohamed and his pals kidnapped and raped would have to say about that? Where’s Moriarty’s concern for the “kidnapping and rape victim community?” Moriarty made clear her political priorities:

“The current federal administration is more adept at pardons for violent insurrectionists and drug traffickers than prosecutions,” Moriarty added. “If they intend to start caring about public safety and victims, we recommend they end their coverup of pedophiles and those who protect them.”

The invaluable Mark Steyn provides an international perspective:

We generally report such stories [rampant Muslim gang rape in England] under the headline "The Shame of England". For a decade, the overwhelming reaction of our American readers and viewers has been along the lines of "This would never happen in America, Steyn", augmented by a few random observations on Euro-pussies more generally. Well, it turns out it is happening in America, or at least in Minnesota: exactly the same collision and collusion between progressive "anti-racist" pieties and the sacrifice of your womenfolk to certain "communities" (dread word).

Concerning Mohamed’s propensity to bring along his pals, Steyn noted:

Just hold it there for a moment - and let me ask you as one man of the world to another: when you're at home of an evening and thinking you'd rather go out for a gang-rape than a meatball sub, do you take along your brother? or your cousin? or your uncle? Or would that make conversation round the Thanksgiving table a little icky?

Not if you’re Somali, obviously. Steyn ends with this:

For the last thirteen months, the United States has demonstrated the central aspect of the thesis of America Alone – [Steyn’s classic book] that in critical aspects it remains different from the more obviously suicidal parts of the west. The real question is whether it is sufficiently different to affect the ultimate outcome. As I have said, absent severe course-correction, we are in the last fifteen years of anything remotely recognisable as the western world. No country other than Somalia - or the breakaway Somaliland - needs a single Somali other than Ayaan Hirsi Ali. And yet there is the Hennepin County Attorney loosing them on Minneapolis in order that its maidenhood should grow accustomed to the progressivism of gang-rape.

Minnesota voted for this; they’re getting it good and hard—or at least Minnesota women are.

