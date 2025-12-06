The new revolutionaries?

I recently had a post published on AT criticized for being simplistic at best and, at worst, naïve for asserting the Left is Doomed. I was struck by how many people seem to have given up the battle to save our country, with comments like "Americans want free stuff," and "Free Stuff is more important than Free Speech," and "The author indulges in wishful thinking."

The reason progressives and liberals have gotten this far is we've ceded whatever turf they've gained. They didn't win it in a fair fight; we've willingly given them a win at times to prove we're "fair." I don't blame them; I blame us. We're not helped by the fact that we allowed our young to be coopted by the left for the last fifty years, but battles are won or lost on strategy and tactics. We've got too much to lose to surrender; we win or perish.

Graphic: Washington promotion by Continental Congress. Currier and Ives, 1876, Wikimedia Commons. Public Domain.

We are in a moment not unlike the one that kicked off the American Revolution. Except this time it's not the British we must expel, but our new version of what were called Loyalists to the Crown back then, who made up perhaps 20% of the population. For comparison, we're doing somewhat better with only about 15% of our population being immigrants since 1990, when we commenced going off the rails.

The solution to this problem is to pause immigration until we figure out how to reclaim the America that the majority of us desire and must have for us to grow and prosper as we did before.

There is one more intractable problem. Our political system is deeply flawed and is no longer responsive to the will of ordinary Americans. Part of the problem is a lack of term limits, but there is zero chance the political class will give up their power and perks by supporting them. The best you can say about Republicans today is that they are aware that conservatives are angry and will occasionally deliver some piece of legislation we want. Republicans are only marginally better than many Democrats.

So, how do we win back our country? Before the Revolutionary War, many of our Founders were already prominent figures, though their fame was regional or professional rather than national. The Revolution elevated them from local leaders, intellectuals, and military men into figures of continental, and eventually global, renown.

If we were to have a new Revolutionary War, who today has the legitimacy, capacity, and moral authority to mobilize people at scale? We would require people who look less like charismatic firebrands and more like principled leaders who safeguard us and translate pressure into necessary institutional change. Individuals with the moral authority to make people listen and accept a call to action that translates into people not voting their pocketbooks, but recognizing their continued existence is at stake. There are such people amongst us today:

*Thomas Sowell

*Roger Scruton

*Peter Thiel

*Elon Musk

*Glenn Youngkin

*Greg Abbott

*Ted Cruz

*Marco Rubio

*Ron DeSantis

*Clarence Thomas

*Samuel Alito

Dozens of potential figures could lead a new revolution. How this Revolution comes to be is less important for the moment than accepting that there is another path forward and there are people we can trust who have the will and vision necessary to reset a broken system.

Incremental fixes to the existing system have not worked. Good Presidents are transitory, and the next President frequently wipes away what the previous occupant of the White House has signed into Executive Orders. The judiciary has gone rogue and too many have thrown up their hands, believing in an end-of-days scenario.

A lot of people in the Colonies believed much the same when firebrands talked about separating from the mother country. As little as 10% of the colonists fought or helped the rebels to birth our country, yet we prevailed.

If we do nothing, the outcome is dire. The question is: can we rouse enough of us who put country first and have the vitality, energy, wisdom, and fearlessness required to get the job done, whatever it takes?

I believe we can. While I can't say what the timing is or the form it may take, there is hope. Never give up hope for our America.

Allan J. Feifer, patriot, author, businessman, thinker and strategist. Read more about Allan, his background and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com